The Dunn baseball team won its ninth straight game in a 10-1 victory against Bishop Diego on Monday.
Dunn's Spencer Troise pitched a complete game, allowing one run and two hits with eight strikeouts in the win over the Cardinals.
Dunn had 14 hits in the game. Makani Nabarro, Nolan Waters, Troise, Theodore Anderson and Payton Federmann each collected multiple hits for Dunn.
Federmann, Anderson, Troise, Waters and Nabarro each collected two hits as the team stole 10 bases.
The Earwigs swept Ventura Foothill Tech 12-1, 11-2 on Friday and Saturday to open both teams' respective Tri-Valley League campaigns.
Dunn rapped out 15 hits in the Friday game and 11 in the game Saturday.
CJ Hollister, Anderson, Eli Bigelow and Troise all had three hits for Dunn in the Friday road game. Waters had two. Jonny Johnson pitched a four-hit complete game for Dunn. Johnson struck out five and walked none.
Dunn stole 16 bases, including six steals for Nabarro.
The Earwigs put themselves on their way to a sweep Saturday at home by scoring six runs in the fourth inning.
Troise, Bigelow, Federmann and Corbin Valla all had an RBI for Dunn in the fourth.
Bigelow went 3-for-4 for the Earwigs in the Saturday game. Waters, Anderson and Federmann also had multiple hits. Anderson collected the win, pitching five innings and giving up two runs and five hits. Anderson struck out six and walked one.
Santa Ynez splits at Paso Robles
The Pirates (4-6-1, 1-3) took the first game of this Mountain League doubleheader 12-6. The Bearcats (1-9, 1-3) won the second 4-3.
Adam Stephens and Nick Crandall had two hits and three RBIs apiece for Santa Ynez in the opener, and Stephens was 2-for-2. Dylan Peters drove in two Pirates runs in the opener.
In Mountain League action, Arroyo Grande (8-5, 3-1) swept a doubleheader 8-3, 7-1 at Templeton (1-8, 7-1). Morro Bay (7-3, 4-0) took two in an Ocean League doubleheader at Nipomo (3-10, 0-4), 11-1, 9-4, and Atascadero (10-2, 4-0) cruised to a 19-4, 10-0 sweep of an Ocean League doubleheader at Santa Maria (0-8, 0-4).
Central Coast Spring Classic
Wins by Phillip Snyder in the shot put, William Funes in the 3,200 and their 4x1 relay team lifted the Righetti boys to a co-championship with San Luis Obispo at this meet at Arroyo Grande High School Saturday.
Righetti and San Luis Obispo each scored 123 points.
Snyder won the shot put with a best of 44 feet, 7.5 inches. Funes took the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Righetti's 4x1 foursome of Malakai Langley, Jaden Styles, Isaac Hernandez and Isaiah Abrigo won in 43.47.
Chase Sylvia of Sant a Ynez broke his own school record in winning the triple jump with a best of 45-1. Sylvia also won the long jump at 22-1.
Lompoc got wins from Anthony Alonzo in the 100 (10.13) and Anthony Gaitan in the 400 (53.32). Daniel Munoz of Arroyo Grande was the only other area boys event winner, taking the 110 high hurdles in 17.34.
Arroyo Grande's Lily Webber (1:00.81 in the 400) and Sofia Kardel (16.57 in the 100 girls hurdles), and Jessi Rae Flynn of Santa Ynez in the discus (100-5) were the only area girls event winners. San Luis Obispo won the girls team title with 202 points. Arroyo Grande, in fourth with 52, was the top area girls squad.