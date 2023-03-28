Johnny Johnson 02

Dunny's Jonny Johnson pitched a four-hit complete game for Dunn against Foothill Tech. Johnson struck out five and walked none.

The Dunn baseball team won its ninth straight game in a 10-1 victory against Bishop Diego on Monday.

Dunn's Spencer Troise pitched a complete game, allowing one run and two hits with eight strikeouts in the win over the Cardinals.

Dunn had 14 hits in the game. Makani Nabarro, Nolan Waters, Troise, Theodore Anderson and Payton Federmann each collected multiple hits for Dunn.

