032023 Cabrillo wins 01
Cabrillo junior Spencer Gallimore pitched a no-hitter in the opener of a doubleheader against Santa Maria on Saturday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Last Saturday started the raft of scheduled Saturday doubleheaders, and the Cabrillo baseball team remained unbeaten for the season.

Cabrillo junior Spencer Gallimore pitched a no-hitter in the opener, and the Conquistadores (10-0, 2-0) swept Santa Maria (0-6, 0-2) 12-1, 13-0 at Cabrillo.

After a between-games ceremony honoring Cabrillo alum and major league pitcher Danny Duffy, the first Cabrillo home game under lights took place in the second game. Duffy was a main driver in helping secure the funding for the lights for the Cabrillo High School stadium.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

