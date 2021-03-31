As the old saying goes, you can throw out the record books when Lompoc and Cabrillo meet.

That was the case Wednesday at Don McIntyre Field in Vandenberg Village.

Lompoc, with a 3-0 record, had been one of the more impressive baseball teams this spring, winning its first three games by a combined score of 21-7.

Cabrillo came into Wednesday's game with an 0-2 record, losing those games by a combined 27-2.

Cabrillo, though, got the best of Lompoc, scoring a 7-2 win Wednesday.

Trevor Jure was lights out for the Conqs, allowing just five hits over seven innings while striking out four.

Tanner Costa, Cabrillo's lead-off man, drew three walks and came around to score four times, going 1-for-1. Shortstop AJ Simmons scored the other three runs for the Conqs, which started the season with a 24-2 loss to Santa Barbara and a 3-2 defeat to Santa Ynez.

Designated hitter Hunter Barthel and first baseman Fernando Calderon each drove in two runs.

Lompoc pitchers issued seven free passes Wednesday.

Lompoc's Gabe Hirzel, Stephen Espinoza, Elijah Bobo, Gavin Townes and Jordan Scott each singled off Jure, who pitched around a lot of trouble Wednesday.

Jure used an array of off-speed stuff to dampen the Lompoc bats, with a soft curve keeping the Braves off-balance. Jure struck out four while issuing just one walk. He threw 101 pitches.

Bradley Waite started for the Braves and threw 93 pitches over four innings, but struggled a bit with his control, issuing six walks.

Lompoc scored in the top of the first inning with Elijah Bobo taking home on a fly ball from Bridger Coleman that was mis-handled in the outfield.

Cabrillo's first run came home on a hit by pitch earned by Calderon, bringing in Costa. Simmons then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1, Cabrillo.

Lompoc tied it a 2-2 on a throwing error in the second. Costa would later give Cabrillo a 3-2 lead, scoring on a wild pitch and Simmons would put the Conqs up 4-2 on a single from Calderon.

Costa would score again in the bottom of the fourth on another throwing error from Lompoc. Barthel hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Simmons and give Cabrillo a 6-2 edge.

Another Barthel sac fly brought Costa home again for the Conqs' final run of the day in the sixth.

Cabrillo is set to play Bishop Diego in a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Lompoc is scheduled to host San Marcos, another Channel League team, on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Braves, now 3-1, started the year with a 2-1 win at Dos Pueblos. They then beat Bishop Diego 12-6 before topping Santa Ynez 7-0 on Saturday.