As the old saying goes, you can throw out the record books when Lompoc and Cabrillo meet.
That was the case Wednesday at Don McIntyre Field in Vandenberg Village.
Lompoc, with a 3-0 record, had been one of the more impressive baseball teams this spring, winning its first three games by a combined score of 21-7.
Cabrillo came into Wednesday's game with an 0-2 record, losing those games by a combined 27-2.
Cabrillo, though, got the best of Lompoc, scoring a 7-2 win Wednesday.
Trevor Jure was lights out for the Conqs, allowing just five hits over seven innings while striking out four.
Tanner Costa, Cabrillo's lead-off man, drew three walks and came around to score four times, going 1-for-1. Shortstop AJ Simmons scored the other three runs for the Conqs, which started the season with a 24-2 loss to Santa Barbara and a 3-2 defeat to Santa Ynez.
Designated hitter Hunter Barthel and first baseman Fernando Calderon each drove in two runs.
Lompoc pitchers issued seven free passes Wednesday.
Lompoc's Gabe Hirzel, Stephen Espinoza, Elijah Bobo, Gavin Townes and Jordan Scott each singled off Jure, who pitched around a lot of trouble Wednesday.
Jure used an array of off-speed stuff to dampen the Lompoc bats, with a soft curve keeping the Braves off-balance. Jure struck out four while issuing just one walk. He threw 101 pitches.
Bradley Waite started for the Braves and threw 93 pitches over four innings, but struggled a bit with his control, issuing six walks.
Lompoc scored in the top of the first inning with Elijah Bobo taking home on a fly ball from Bridger Coleman that was mis-handled in the outfield.
Cabrillo's first run came home on a hit by pitch earned by Calderon, bringing in Costa. Simmons then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1, Cabrillo.
Lompoc tied it a 2-2 on a throwing error in the second. Costa would later give Cabrillo a 3-2 lead, scoring on a wild pitch and Simmons would put the Conqs up 4-2 on a single from Calderon.
Costa would score again in the bottom of the fourth on another throwing error from Lompoc. Barthel hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Simmons and give Cabrillo a 6-2 edge.
Another Barthel sac fly brought Costa home again for the Conqs' final run of the day in the sixth.
Cabrillo is set to play Bishop Diego in a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
Lompoc is scheduled to host San Marcos, another Channel League team, on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Braves, now 3-1, started the year with a 2-1 win at Dos Pueblos. They then beat Bishop Diego 12-6 before topping Santa Ynez 7-0 on Saturday.
Photos: Cabrillo edges rival Lompoc in baseball
033121 LHS CHS BSB 02.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite is upended on a slide at home by Cabrillo's AJ Simmons during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 01.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into home plate during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 03.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons throws to first for an out during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 04.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza throws to first for an out during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 05.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into home plate during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 06.JPG
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo tags out Cabrillo's Hunter Barthel after a rundown during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 07.JPG
Cabrillo shortstop AJ Simmons steps on second base for a double play during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 08.JPG
Cabrillo's Landon Mabry fires to first for an out during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 09.JPG
Lompoc's Jordan Scott reacts after reaching first base during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 10.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into second during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 11.JPG
Lompoc pitcher Bradley Waite throws to first during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 12.JPG
Cabrillo first baseman Fernando Calderon makes a catch in foul territory during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 13.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite throws to first during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 14.JPG
Lompoc's Jordan Scott smiles after stretching to make a play at first base during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 15.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 16.JPG
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo fields a throw as a Cabrillo runner slides safely into third during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 17.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons lays down a bunt during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 18.JPG
Lompoc's Gavin Townes digs in against Cabrillo's Trevor Jure, who threw a complete game five-hitter.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 19.JPG
Lompoc's coach Jason Carlson during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 20.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into third during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 21.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza, a shortstop, hugs first baseman Jordan Scott, who stretched to save a wide throw from Espinoza during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 22.JPG
Lompoc's Gavin Townes dives into second base Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 23.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons takes a swing during Wednesday's 7-2 win over Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 24.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza tries to block a throw from home plate as Cabrillo's Fernando Calderon slides safely into second base Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 25.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons scores a run in the 7-2 win over Lompoc Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 26.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa fields a throw as Elijah Bobo slides safely into second base Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 27.JPG
Lompoc's Jordan Scott takes a swing during Wednesday's game against Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 28.JPG
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo takes a swing during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 29.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza heads to the dugout during Wednesday's game against Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 30.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza throws to first base for an out during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 31.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite throws a pitch during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 32.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza digs in during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 33.JPG
Cabrillo's Hunter Barthel has an at-bat against Lompoc Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 34.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons stands on first base during Wednesday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff