St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain is ranked No. 31 on the 2024 espnW 60 ranking among women's basketball collegiate prospects.
Indications are she won't stay there.
"Cain currently sits at the espnW 60 No. 31 spot, but expect that to rise," the website said recently.
"She is under control and fundamentally skilled as any guard in the country. At 6-foot, she has the skills to play multiple perimeter positions. She has a sweet lefty stroke with range well beyond the 3-point line. Her footwork allows her to maneuver without overuse of the dribble. This is both a separator and refreshing in today's game."
The website went on, "Cain is a smart defender, using her length and positioning to make plays. She seems to always be in position. Her development has been steady as she has played age appropriate up to this point in club ball. She should make quite the impression at the 17U level this summer."
During St. Joseph's 74-25 rout of Mission Prep that clinched a share of the Mountain League championship for the Knights or their Senior Night at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym, Cain showed flashes of why she is ranked by espnW where she is. And it did not take her long to do it.
During a span of less than two full quarters, Cain:
Drove smartly through the Mission Prep defense then dished the ball off to Washington State signee Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph's center, for a layup. Cain let out a roar as Kpetikou made the layup.
Converted for an old-fashioned three-point play.
Made a reverse layup on the other left side of the basket after the Mission Prep defense converged on her on the right.
Buried a 3-point shot from well behind the line behind the top of the key as time ran out in the first half.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Simply reached out and swatted the ball away for a steal after a Royals ballhandler picked up her dribble.
Cain has offers from Stanford, Maryland, UCLA, USC, Utah, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Mississippi State at press time, joining the ranks of sought-after St. Joseph basketball schoolmates Kpetikou and Tounde Yessoufou, a sophomore for the St. Joseph boys basketball squad who is a five-star recruit.
Yessoufou has said he was sorting things out, wasn't really close to deciding where his next academic and athletic stop will be after St. Joseph, and Cain said the same.
"I'm sorting things out," said Cain after the Mission Prep game. "I'll decide my senior year where I want to go."
For now, Cain averages 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.4 steals a game for a St. Joseph team that was 24-3, 13-0 after routing Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Cain's shooting percentages are healthy, 55 percent overall and 36 percent on treys.
When it comes to her defense, "I'd like to say my defense is a lot better, both on and off the ball this year," said Cain. "I've learned a lot from coach (Kristina Santiago) about how to use my length on defense on both sides of the ball."
Cain is long, in basketball parlance, and she plays that way, using her footwork to help her use her considerable reach to her advantage. Santiago, who is in her first season as St. Joseph's coach, knows a thing, or several, about how to play defense. Although most of the Righetti graduate's eight Cal Poly school records are for strictly offense, Santiago holds the Cal Poly record for career rebounds, 851.
The Knights give up fewer than 33 points a game. "It's night and day from last season to where we are now on defense," said Cain. "Coach (Santiago) has taught us how to use our length on defense on and off the ball.'
At her next basketball stop after St. Joseph, "I'll probably play a wing, where I can get out and shoot," said Cain. "But they might also use me (as a ball-handler) if they need someone to bring the ball up."
Photos: St. Joseph and Righetti clash in Mountain League rivalry showdown
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.