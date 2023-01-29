011923 Righetti St. Joseph Girls Basketball 15.jpg
St. Joseph's Avary Cain scores two on a layup during Thursday evening's basketball game against Righetti High School.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain is ranked No. 31 on the 2024 espnW 60 ranking among collegiate prospects.

According to espnW, Cain has offers from Stanford, Maryland, UCLA, USC, Utah, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Going into its Mountain League game at Orcutt Academy Friday night, St. Joseph stood at 18-3, 8-0.

