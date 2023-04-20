The singles championship match at the Ocean League Boys Tournament at Pioneer Valley Thursday was an all-Atascadero affair. The doubles championship match was an all-Templeton affair.

When the title matches were over, No. 4 seed Maddox Pyle, an Atascadero freshman was the Ocean League singles champion, and top-seeded Nick Merzon and Bennett Wilson had earned the mantle as the top Ocean League doubles team.

Atascadero sophomore Blane Knutson beat back several match points in the singles final and pulled to within 5-4 in the second set after being down 5-2. Pyle nailed down the title with an impressive service game in a tricky wind for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

