Golf Roundup 2
Arroyo Grande's Bella Gunasayan drives on the 10th hole during the Mountain League Finals at Rancho Maria Golf Course in 2019.

 Len Wood, File

Medalist Bella Gunasayan shot a 72, leading the Arroyo Grande girls golf team to victory at the Mountain League CIF Central Section Qualifying Tournament at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero Monday.

The Eagles rolled to the win with a team score of 399 and qualified for the Central Section Division 1 Tournament. Runner-up San Luis Obispo, with a 421, also qualified for the Division 1 tourney.

Third-place St. Joseph, fourth-place Atascadero and fifth-place Paso Robles qualified for the Division 2 Tournament. St. Joseph and Atascadero each shot well under the qualifying team score of 525. Bella Aldridge, with an 88, led the Knights to a team score of 475. Julianna Honea, with a 91, led the Greyhounds to a team score of 497.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

