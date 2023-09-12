The reigning CIF Central Section Division 1 champs kept on rolling Monday.
Arroyo Grande, the leader in the Mountain League standings, won the league's third mini-tournament of the season easily at its par 72 course at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande. The Eagles, behind the 76 medalist Maya London posted, carded a team total of 419 to runner-up San Luis Obispo's 455.
St. Joseph came in third at 503. Santa Ynez finished fourth at 524. Lompoc and Righetti tied for fifth at 546, and Atascadero (574) and Paso Robles (589) followed.
Gigi Gunayson (78), Sophia Waddell (82), Emma Dodson (86) and Ashlynn Chavez (97) followed London in the Arroyo Grande team scoring.
Gunayson and San Luis Obispo's Zoe McGovern, who also shot a 78, tied for the second lowest individual score behind London. Dani Smith of Atascadero, with a 79, also broke 80. Sophia Pierson of San Luis Obispo rounded out the top five individuals with an 81.
Other team leaders included Annie Heybl for St. Joseph (85), Halee Sager for Lompoc (89), Mackenzie Phelan for Santa Ynez (90), Sophia Flaa for Righetti (106) and Gabby Silva for Paso Robles (108).
Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 3
For the third time in as many league mini-tournaments this year, Cabrillo was the winner and Pioneer Valley was the runner-up.
This time, medalist Kenslee Martin shot a 47 over nine holes at Morro Bay Golf Course and led the Conqquistadores to the win. Cabrillo carded a team score of 263 to Pioneer Valley's 293. Martin was the medalist for the second league mini-tournament this season.
Nipomo, with its best showing this year, finished third in the team standings at 301. Orcutt Academy placed fourth at 307. Morro Bay (313), Templeton (326) and Santa Maria (338) followed. Mission Prep had no team score.
Ava Ocampo (51), Sophia Powell (51), and Natalie McCune, Isabelle Donovan and Isabella Jimenez (all at 57) followed Martin in the Cabrillo team scoring. The latter three scores were averaged for team scoring purposes.
Lucy Fortini of Morro Bay posted the second-best individual score behind Martin, a 49. Marissa Dollinger of Pioneer Valley came in at 50. Ocampo and Powell rounded out the top five individual scores.
Other team leaders included Gracie Hedrick for Nipomo (55), Emma Vogelpohl for Templeton (58), Ashley Stein for Orcutt Academy (61) and Jimena Diaz for Santa Maria (61). Kennedy Brough had the best Mission Prep score, a 57.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.