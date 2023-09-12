The reigning CIF Central Section Division 1 champs kept on rolling Monday.

Arroyo Grande, the leader in the Mountain League standings, won the league's third mini-tournament of the season easily at its par 72 course at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande. The Eagles, behind the 76 medalist Maya London posted, carded a team total of 419 to runner-up San Luis Obispo's 455.

St. Joseph came in third at 503. Santa Ynez finished fourth at 524. Lompoc and Righetti tied for fifth at 546, and Atascadero (574) and Paso Robles (589) followed.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

