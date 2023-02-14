An overflow crowd turned out Saturday at Arroyo Grande High School for the annual 17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game. Arroyo Grande scored all of the runs in the game in the first inning and defeated Nipomo 4-0.

The 17 Strong Foundation grants Victory Trips to adults ages 18 to 40 who have life-threatening illnesses such as cancer. The organization was started by the late Ryan Teixeira, a former standout football and baseball athlete at Arroyo Grande who signed with Colorado Mesa University for a baseball scholarship during his senior year in high school. Teixeira, who had been diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma at age 18, died in March of 2017. He was born in 1996.

Teixeira wore jersey No. 17 when he played for Arroyo Grande.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you