The same problem that beset the Lompoc football team in multiple league losses last year plagued the Braves in their league opener last Friday night.
Lompoc couldn't hold on late.
Arroyo Grande out-scored Lompoc 27-0 in the last nine minutes, and the Eagles came away with a 41-23 win over the Braves in a Mountain League game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
The Eagles moved to 3-1, 1-0. The Braves are 2-2, 0-1.
Ben Waltz led an Eagles ground game that netted 253 yards with 127 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Junior Herlihy rushed for 81 yards and two scores on eight carries.
Camonte Ortiz scored the first Lompoc touchdown. After a Michael Manzo touchdown got the Braves with 14-12, the Braves went ahead on a Nelson Maldonado score in the third quarter. A Jackson Taylor field goal gave Lompoc a 23-14 lead heading into the fourth.
Arroyo Grande quarterback Drake Missamore completed 12 of his 17 passes for 115 yards. He did not throw an interception.
Arroyo Grande will host St. Joseph in a Mountain League game this Friday night at 7 p.m. Lompoc will host Paso Robles at the same time at Huyck Stadium in another league game, which will be Lompoc's Homecoming.
Lompoc is slated to honor the school's 1973 state championship cross country team during a ceremony at the game.
Pioneer Valley 42, Morro Bay 14
A one-yard Allan Jimenez touchdown run started the Panthers to a 35-7 halftime lead, and Pioneer Valley opened its Ocean League campaign by rolling to a win at Morro Bay.
Pepe Gonzalez had a monster game for the Panthers, with seven receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns on offense and two interceptions on defense.
Pioneer Valley moved to 3-2, 1-0. Morro Bay is 3-2, 0-1.
The Panthers will host Cabrillo this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in an Ocean League game. The game will be Pioneer Valley's Homecoming.
Atascadero 28, Santa Maria 13
The reigning CIF state 6-A and Central Section Division 5 champs began their 2023 Ocean League campaign by beating the Saints at Atascadero.
Austin Smith rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and quarterback Kane Cooks amassed 73 on seven carries. Cooks ran for a touchdown, and the Greyhounds rushing game amassed 196 yards.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Cooks threw for 115 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jarom Damrey. Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena was 21-for-27 passing for 117 yards. He threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Damian Perez. Elena threw one interception.
Michael Herrera-Chavez led the Saints rushing attack with 71 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Atascadero, the only unbeaten Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football team this year, moved to 4-0, 1-0. Santa Maria is 2-3, 0-1. The Greyhounds shared the 2022 Ocean League title with San Luis Obispo.
Santa Maria's Homecoming will be this Friday night. The Saints will host Templeton at 7:30 p.m. in an Ocean League game.
Paso Robles 21, Righetti 14
The Bearcats stuffed a Warriors run from the Paso Robles 2 as time expired to preserve their first win of the year.
Paso Robles quarterback James Cogan threw two touchdown passes to Tristen Salgado, and that was enough for the Bearcats.
The Warriors had 388 yards of total offense but could muster just two touchdowns. RJ Fuentes ran in from seven yards out for one Righetti touchdown, and Ethan Sunderhaus scored from the Bearcats 1 for the other. Righetti missed two field goal tries.
The Bearcats blocked a punt, and that set up a Paso Robles touchdown pass at the end of the first half. Righetti quarterback Cash Carter passed for 150 yards and rushed for 40.
The Bearcats moved to 1-3, 1-0 with the win at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles. Righetti dropped to 1-3, 0-1.
The Warriors will play at Santa Ynez this Friday night in a 7 p.m. Mountain League game.
Valley Christian Academy 52, Cate 22
The Lions (3-0) rolled to another win in an eight-man non-league game at Cate (0-2) last Saturday.
VCA has out-scored its opposition by a combined 154-48 so far this year. According to Lions coach Pete Fortier, the win over Cate Saturday was the first in VCA program history.
Lions quarterback James Fakoury ran for 104 yards, threw for 97 and was a part of five VCA touchdowns Saturday. Fakoury ran for three scores and threw for two.
Jacob Sanders racked up 132 reception yards, 93 yards rushing and scored three VCA touchdowns. Jordan Tittes gave the Lions a key 50-yard return for another score.
The Lions will host Monterey Trinity Christian Thursday night in a 7 p.m. non league game.