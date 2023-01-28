Athletes of the Week Cota 01

St. Joseph's Annalyssa Cota (14) is the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week

 Contributed

Freshman guard Annalyssa Cota has given the St. Joseph girls varsity basketball team quality floor work all season. She led a Knights team (19-3, 8-0) that sat atop the Mountain League in assists and was second on the team in steals at press time Friday.

She was also third on the team in rebounding.

Cota delivered again as the Knights beat cross-street Righetti 85-40 in a Jan. 19 league game. Cota scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and racked up four assists and three steals.

