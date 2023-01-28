Freshman guard Annalyssa Cota has given the St. Joseph girls varsity basketball team quality floor work all season. She led a Knights team (19-3, 8-0) that sat atop the Mountain League in assists and was second on the team in steals at press time Friday.
She was also third on the team in rebounding.
Cota delivered again as the Knights beat cross-street Righetti 85-40 in a Jan. 19 league game. Cota scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and racked up four assists and three steals.
She is the Times area Player of the Week, as decided by readers, for the week ending Jan. 21. Cota won out in a field of 11 with 6,902 votes.
Lompoc boys basketball team guard Jacob Manzo was the runner-up. Manzo scored 21 points for the Braves in their Mountain League win against Pioneer Valley. Manzo garnered 4,298 votes.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the field and their accomplishments.
Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc girls basketball, 563 votes
Figuereo scored 13 points and made four steals in Lompoc's Ocean League win against Pioneer Valley. She scored 18 points and made three steals in the Braves' league loss to Santa Maria three nights earlier.
Sylena Heredia, Righetti girls soccer, 448 votes
Heredia scored the winning goal in the last two minutes against Lompoc on Jan. 20 and tallied once in a 4-0 win against Templeton the next day as the Warriors stayed unbeaten in the Ocean League with two wins at home.
Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph boys basketball, 104 votes
Hamilton scored a combined 38 points and snared a combined 24 rebounds as the Knights won three times last week to move to 7-0 in the Mountain League. As of press time Friday, the Knights were 8-0 in league play.
Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock men's basketball
With 24 points and 18 rebounds, Pierre-Louis kept his streak of a double-double in every Bulldogs Western State Conference North Division game alive at five as Hancock moved to 5-0 in the WSC North by holding off Santa Barbara City College for an 81-77 win at Hancock's Joe White Gymnasium last Saturday night.
Ventura beat Hancock 88-69 at Ventura Wednesday night, tagging the Bulldogs with their first conference loss and moving into a tie for first place with Hancock. Pierre-Louis, however, had another double-double.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Johnson scored 24 points and snared 20 rebounds for a huge double-double as the Spartans beat Nipomo in a Mountain League game. At press time, Orcutt Academy was in second place behind St. Joseph.
Ivan Guerrero, Santa Ynez boys soccer
The Pirates goalkeeper helped his team stay close in a 2-1 loss at home to Righetti in a showdown for first place in the Ocean League. Guerrero posted a shutout the next day as Santa Ynez edged Dunn 1-0 in a non-league rivalry game at Santa Ynez between the two schools that are just down the road from each other.
Jorge Adame, Santa Maria boys basketball
Adame racked up another double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds, as the Saints beat Paso Robles at home to move to 4-3 in the Ocean League. At press time, the Saints were 5-3 in league play.
Yoceline Mendez, Pioneer Valley girls soccer
Mendez scored twice as the Panthers beat Orcutt Academy at home for their first Ocean League win of the season.
Terry Butler, Righetti boys basketball
Butler scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals in Righetti's Mountain League win over Cabrillo.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.