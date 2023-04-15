Whenever the St. Joseph girls basketball team needed someone to make a big play this past season, Avary Cain was usually the one who made it.
Cain led St. Joseph in points at 21.1 per game and steals (3.5 an outing). She was second in rebounds at 7.5 and third in assists at 2.8 a game.
The six-foot junior guard moved up in status recently, from No. 31 on the espnW 60 recruiting list to a top-20 five-star recruit. She is No. 20 on the ESPN 2024 HoopGurlz recruiting list. Cain is also the 2022-23 All-Area MVP.
"Where I think I improved most this season is using my length more, especially on defense," Cain, who is indeed a six-footer who plays long, said.
During the season, Cain said, "A lot of that is because of our coach, Kristina Santiago. She really teaches us how to position ourselves and use our length on defense."
Santiago, who had decorated careers at Righetti High School and Cal Poly and was inducted into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame after setting numerous school records there, just completed her first season as St. Joseph's girls basketball coach.
Cain was also named the All-Area MVP following her sophomore season. She's the first back-to-back winner of the award since Cabrillo's Erin Jenkins took the honor in 2017 and 2018. Aly Beebe, once a highly-touted recruit herself, is the last St. Joseph player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, which she did in 2010 and 2011. The All-Area MVP award is voted on by the staff at the Santa Maria Times.
Cain led the Knights to a 26-5 overall finish and a 14-0 Mountain League campaign this past season. The Knights won a league game by less than double figures just once, 63-54 against second-place Orcutt Academy.
After their unbeaten Mountain League campaign, No. 3 St. Joseph made it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs, where it suffered a tough 66-63 loss at No. 2 Clovis. St. Joseph won its season opener 71-65 at Clovis in November. Los Angeles Brentwood School beat St. Joseph 66-50 in the first round of the state playoffs.
"Even though we were hoping to go farther, we had a very successful season," said Cain. "I'm very happy with it overall."
Cain helped the Knights win a CIF Central Section Division 3 title in 2021.
The six-foot junior has shown a knack for snapping out of cold shooting spells then going on hot ones, and she literally saved the St. Joseph offense in a sectional quarterfinal game at home against Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.
The Knights were down by double digits when Cain started hitting shots from all over the floor, including from way beyond the three-point line and with twisters over incredibly tight defense near the baseline and near the basket.
Cain finished with 30 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field after a somewhat icy start and snared nine rebounds. St. Joseph beat San Joaquin Memorial 57-51 to advance to the semifinals.
She plays club basketball for Newbury Park-based Sports Academy. A bunch of schools are interested in her, but Cain said she is nowhere near making a decision yet.
"I hope to have the field at least narrowed down by the start of my senior year," she said. "Right now, I just want to relax.
"I've talked with UCLA, a lot of the California schools, as well as Texas Tech," said Cain.
Cain said playing with her club team has helped her when it comes to playing high school basketball.
"Our team definitely likes to get up and down the court," just as the Knights do under Santiago, said Cain.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity for people to come watch me, help support me."
During her senior year, Cain said, she will no longer be a one-sport athlete.
"I'll try to play golf in the fall," said Cain. "I think it will be a good opportunity to relax. Playing basketball can feel like a fishbowl existence."
She's not exactly foreign to the game of golf, said Cain. "My great grandpa and I used to hit a lot of balls at Santa Maria Country Club," Cain said.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.