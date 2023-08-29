2023 SJHS Football preview 02.jpeg
Buy Now

Members of the St. Joseph football team are pictured at a recent practice. From left to right are Mark Pullman, Carter Vargas and Collin Fasse. Pullman is an inside linebacker, Vargas is a running back and defensive back and Fasse is a receiver. All three are seniors. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

St. Joseph kept the top Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football ranking this week.

Templeton, at No. 8, and Paso Robles, at No. 9, stayed where they were from last week. Everyone else either rose or dropped, and one team, Morro Bay, fell out of the top 10. Righetti, after a come from behind 38-36 road win against Fresno Justin Garza, moved into the No. 10 spot after being unranked last week.

Joe Castillo kicked the winning 26-yard field goal for Righetti with one second left last Friday night.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0