St. Joseph kept the top Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football ranking this week.
Templeton, at No. 8, and Paso Robles, at No. 9, stayed where they were from last week. Everyone else either rose or dropped, and one team, Morro Bay, fell out of the top 10. Righetti, after a come from behind 38-36 road win against Fresno Justin Garza, moved into the No. 10 spot after being unranked last week.
Joe Castillo kicked the winning 26-yard field goal for Righetti with one second left last Friday night.
Arroyo Grande, the No. 2 CCAA team last week, fell to No. 6 after a 35-7 loss to Division 1 Clovis East.
Mission Prep rose from No. 5 to No. 2 after a 14-6 win at Bishop Diego last week. Lompoc rose from No. 5 to No. 3 after coming from behind to beat Pioneer Valley 20-15 at Pioneer Valley. Pioneer Valley dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 in the rankings.
San Luis Obispo, the only 2-0 team in the CCAA, rose from No. 6 to No. 4. Atascadero moved up a spot, from No. 4 to No. 3.
Here's a look at the top 10.
No. 1: St. Joseph (1-1.
Last week's area ranking: 1.
Calpreps ranking: 9 (last week: 7).
Last game: Beat Bakersfield Christian 14-0.
Next game: vs. Newbury Park (2-0), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The defense posted a shutout and Carter Vargas ran for two touchdowns as the Knights got in the win column by taking a road game at Bakersfield Christian last week. Newbury Park saddled with St. Joseph with the first of its two loss in 2022, and the Panthers figure to give the Knights a stern test again in St. Joseph's last rehearsal before the Knights go after their third straight outright Mountain League title.
No. 2: Mission Prep (2-0).
Last week's area ranking: 5.
Calpreps ranking: 22 (last week: 35).
Last game: Beat Bishop Diego 14-6.
Next game: vs. Aptos, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
The Royals lost most of the skilled position players from the team that finished second to St. Joseph in the Mountain League last year, but Drew Harrigan, one of the top running backs in the area, is back. Mission Prep gets to enjoy some momentum this bye week after beating Bishop Diego, an established Southern Section program, before hosting Aptos, a solid program in the Central Coast Section.
No. 3: Atascadero (1-0).
Last week's area ranking: 4.
Calpreps rating: 25 (last week: 34).
Last game: Beat Bakersfield North 35-22.
Next game: at Paso Robles (0-1), War Memorial Stadium, Flamson Middle School, Friday night, 7 p.m.
Veteran Atascadero coach Vic Cooper welcomed standout quarterback Kane Cooks back from the 2022 team that won the Division 5 and state 6-A championships. Cooks delivered in his team's 2023 opener. The senior had a hand in all five Greyhounds touchdowns, throwing for three scores and running for two more. Four of Cook's seven completions and two of his touchdown passes went to Tyler Bukamier who had 139 yards in receptions. Cooks passed for 192 yards and ran for 112. He did not throw an interception.
No. 4: San Luis Obispo (2-0).
Last week's area ranking: 6.
Calpreps ranking: 31 (last week: 38).
Last game: Beat Caruthers 38-28.
Next game: at Arroyo Grande (1-1).
Going into their annual San Luis Obispo County rivalry game against the Eagles, the Tigers have shown a devastating ground game. San Luis Obispo averages 254.5 rushing yards an outing. Most of their offense has come from junior quarterback Jace Gomes (118 yards a game rushing, 102 yards a game passing). He has run for three touchdowns and passed for two more. Wide receiver/return man Finnigan Hickey averages 102.5 yards in total offense a game. Isaiah Hernandez, the team's top running back, averages 67.5 yards rushing a game.
No. 5: Lompoc (1-1).
Last week's area ranking: 7.
Calpreps ranking: 33 (last week: 41).
Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 20-15.
Next game: vs. Cabrillo (0-2), Huyck Stadium, Lompoc, Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Braves stayed out of their own way long enough in the second half to score a comeback win at Pioneer Valley and avoid their first 0-2 start since 2009. Quarterback Tony Arango has shown well early after stepping in to replace the graduated Cavin Ross, the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record holder. Lompoc has several capable skilled position players, including receivers Jacob Manzo, Nelson Maldonado and Camonte Ortiz, and proven running back, Marcus Bailon.
No. 6: Arroyo Grande (1-1).
Last week's area ranking: 2.
Calpreps ranking: 36 (last week: 25).
Last game: Lost 35-7 to Clovis East.
Next game: vs. San Luis Obispo (2-0), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Eagles will try to bounce back after a rough outing against Clovis East. Arroyo Grande has a proven quarterback, Drake Missamore. His favorite target has been Caleb Clark, who is averaging 46 yards in receptions a game. Arroyo Grande has a trio of running backs, Ben Walz, Junior Herlihy and Brandon Butler, who average 129 yards a game rushing between them.
No. 7: Pioneer Valley (1-1).
Last week's area ranking: 3.
Calpreps ranking: 40 (last week: 33).
Last game: Lost to Lompoc 20-15.
Next game: at Righetti (1-1), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Panthers' most consistent staple has been its between-the-tackles running attack that features senior running back Allan Jimenez-Meraz. They have a reliable kicker, Lucan Brafman. Defensive back Pepe Gonzalez helps lead a defense that can generate turnovers, but the secondary will face a strong Righetti passing game after struggling in coverage the second half against Lompoc.
No. 8: Templeton (0-1).
Last week's area ranking: 8.
Calpreps ranking: 43 (last week: 41).
Last game: Lost 28-0 to Sugar City Sugar-Salem Idaho.
Next game: at East Bakerfield (0-1), Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
The offense will try to get untracked after being shut out last week. Templeton relied a lot on its ground game last year, and the top two Eagles rushers in 2022 graduated. Templeton does have Senior Wyatt Ramey, who rushed for 506 yards last year, third-highest on the team, back. Senior Daxton Clagmore led the Eagles rushers with 68 yards last week. Templeton will play its second straight road game, at an East Bakersfield team that is coming off a bye week after losing 31-7 at Santa Maria on opening week.
No. 9: Paso Robles (0-1).
Last week's area ranking: No. 9.
Calpreps ranking: 42 (last week: 45).
Last game: Lost to Kingsburg 59-21 Aug. 18.
Next game: vs. Atascadero.
The Bearcats will host the Greyhounds in their annual northern San Luis Obispo County rivalry game after coming off a bye week. Paso Robles will have to make due this year without all-everything back Leo Kemp who graduated last June and plays at San Diego State now.
No. 10: Righetti (1-1).
Last week's area ranking: Not ranked.
Calpreps ranking: 48 (last week: N/A).
Last game: Beat Fresno Justin Garza 38-36.
Next game: vs. Pioneer Valley (1-1), Friday night, 7 p.m.
Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week Cash Carter threw four touchdown passes then the last-second Castillo field goal gave the Warriors a big win against Justin Garza. Carter has thrown six touchdown passes this year, and he has several capable receivers, including Damian Meraz and Jacob Nelson. Meraz caught two touchdown passes last week. Nelson pulled in another and had 100 yards in receptions.