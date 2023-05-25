Kendra Daniels repeats to state meet
Righetti's Kendra Daniels prepares for an attempt in the high jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis last year. Daniels has advanced to the state meet again this year. 

 Megan Cota, Contributor

Righetti's Riley Allen scored a sprint double at the CIF Central Section Finals at Clovis Buchanan High School Saturday, winning the girls 100 and 200 to advance to the state meet.

Allen ran a personal best in both events, taking the 100 in 11.92 seconds and the 200 in 24.88.

Teammate Kendra Daniels won the high jump with a career best 5 feet, 6 inches.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

