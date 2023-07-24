Riley Allen of Righetti and Anthony Alonzo of Lompoc head the respective girls and boys 2023 All-Mountain League Track and Field First Teams.
Allen, a junior, qualified for the CIF State Championships in the girls 100 and 200 by winning both at the Central Section Division 2 Finals, and she won both races at the Mountain League girls finals at Lompoc. Alonzo, a senior, won those events at the Mountain League boys finals.
San Luis Obispo won the girls and boys team championships at the meet. Alonzo went on to win the Division 2 boys 100 title.
First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention honors were determined by results at the league finals. Righetti junior Kendra Daniels, who tied for eighth place at the state meet in the girls high jump, won the long jump at the league finals and was First-Team All-League in that event.
Here is a list of the respective girls and boys All-League First Teams.
4x100 relay: Righetti - Emily Carpenter, Kendra Daniels, Tyrah Streeter, Allen.
400: Lilly Webber, Arroyo Grande.
800: Phoebe Drazsnzak, San Luis Obispo.
3,200: Sydney Moore, Paso Robles.
110 hurdles: Gwyndolyn Katics, San Luis Obispo.
300 hurdles: Emerson Oatman, San Luis Obispo.
4x400 relay: San Luis Obispo - Katayah Olivera, Zoe Minnery, Alison Abercromby, Katics.
4x800 relay: San Luis Obispo - Drazsnzak, Kashmir Sehota-Flood, Abigail Southern, Brinley Ewen.
Shot put: Nevaeh Dyer, Paso Robles.
Discus: Madison Dewett, Santa Ynez.
High jump: Allison Abercromby, San Luis Obispo.
Pole vault: Peyton Bedrosian, Paso Robles.
Triple jump: Bailey Hartford, San Luis Obispo.
4x100 relay: Righetti - Anthony Zamora, Isaac Hernandez, Isaiah Abrigo, Jaden Styles.
800: Quinn White, San Luis Obispo.
3,200: Tyler Daillak, Paso Robles.
110 hurdles: Jace Gomes, San Luis Obispo.
300 hurdles: Daniel Munoz, Arroyo Grande.
4x400 relay: Righetti - Hernandez, Abrigo, Brian Monighetti, Javier Prado.
4x800 relay: San Luis Obispo - Luke Reiss, Nolan Roemmich, Weston Greenelsh, White.
Shot put: Jacob Garbiso, Arroyo Grande.
Discus: Dylan Pirkl, Pioneer Valley.
High jump: Hayden Brandow, San Luis Obispo.
Pole vault: Jacob Gash, Arroyo Grande.
Long jump: Vincent Casey, Santa Ynez.
Triple jump: Chase Sylvia, Santa Ynez.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.