Riley Allen of Righetti and Anthony Alonzo of Lompoc head the respective girls and boys 2023 All-Mountain League Track and Field First Teams.

Allen, a junior, qualified for the CIF State Championships in the girls 100 and 200 by winning both at the Central Section Division 2 Finals, and she won both races at the Mountain League girls finals at Lompoc. Alonzo, a senior, won those events at the Mountain League boys finals.

San Luis Obispo won the girls and boys team championships at the meet. Alonzo went on to win the Division 2 boys 100 title.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

