Nipomo senior Jasmine Vongvone helped the Titans win the Ocean League girls volleyball title last season.
St. Joseph senior Bailey Woodside powered the Knights as they won the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship.
Both earned All-League recognition for their efforts on the court.
Vongvone was named the Ocean League's Most Valuable Player after the Titans went 11-1 in league.
Woodside earned First Team All-Mountain League honors, the only player from St. Joseph to do so.
Vongvone was an all-around star for the Titans. She was second on the team in kills with 167. She was second on the team in service aces and led the team in digs and serve receptions. She finished the year with 167 kills, 215 digs, 47 assists and 236 receptions.
Woodside, an outside hitter, and the Knights went 6-4 in league, but rallied late in the year to win a CIF championship, winning four playoff matches in a row as the No. 5 seed in the division.
Ocean League
The Titans won the Ocean League title behind the coaching of Rocky Logue. Three of his Nipomo players are on the Ocean League First Team: junior outside hitter Honnalee Kennedy, junior middle blocker Karina Logue and sophomore setter Destinee Vongvone.
Kennedy led Nipomo with 220 kills on the season and Logue had 100. Destinee Vongvone led the Titans in aces (87) and assists (627).
Morro Bay's Dayton Robinett, a senior hitter, is on the First Team along with Atascadero's Nina Reeves and Templeton's Asia Polina and Casey Murray.
Pioneer Valley hitter Consuelo Sanchez is on the Second Team along with Nipomo's Morgan Doss and Savanna Willett, Orcutt Academy's Quilia Salicetti, Morro Bay's Hannah Coletti and Templeton's Lauryn English.
Pioneer Valley's Hashanah De La Pena earned a spot on the Honorable Mention team along with Orcutt Academy's Ruby Decker, Nipomo's Austria Holland, Morro Bay's Emily Duclos, Atascadero's Megan VanAllen and Templeton's Makena Martin.
Mountain League
San Luis Obispo's Marina Warren, a senior, was named the league's MVP after helping the Tigers go 18-2 on the season and 10-0 in the Mountain League. The Tigers were eliminated in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs, falling 3-1 to fourth-seeded Clovis.
Woodside was the only St. Joseph player to earn First Team recognition as Arroyo Grande had two players on the First Team with Katey Cramer, a senior outside hitter, and Jordyn MacCuish, a senior blocker. San Luis Obispo outside hitter Landen Allison-Bullock made the First Team along with senior setter Makenna Osterfeld. Mission Prep senior setter Amber Snook also earned First Team honors.
Righetti setter Shaylene Valadez, a senior, is on the All-Mountain League Second Team. St. Joseph junior outside hitter Grace Mensah is also on the Second Team, along with Arroyo Grande's Taylor Glanville and Erin Stipanov. San Luis Obispo sophomores Tea Aebischer and Katelyn Krueckel are on the Second Team, along with Paso Robles junior setter Olivia Prickett.
St. Joseph setter Catherine Noe, a senior, earned Honorable Mention recognition, as did Righetti outside hitter Kapri Espinosa. Also earning Honorable Mention recognition are Brooklyn Van Brasch from San Luis Obispo, Emma Strickland from Arroyo Grande, Jacey Loewen of Paso Robles and Alex Esajian from Mission Prep.