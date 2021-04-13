At least both teams should be well-rested heading into Friday night's season finales.
Lompoc travels to Santa Barbara to wrap up its spring football season, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
At the same time, Cabrillo will host Santa Ynez in its second, and final, game of this unique campaign.
Neither team played last week, the first time in generations a senior class won't participate in the Big Game. Cabrillo's team was put into a 10-day quarantine on March 31 after a player tested positive for COVID-19. That situation ended up wiping out two games for Cabrillo.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones held out hope a Big Game could still be played last Saturday or even Monday of this week, but Cabrillo felt it was best to move on and turn its focus toward the Santa Ynez game set for Friday.
"We have never not played the Conqs since they fielded a varsity team," Jones said last week. "This game has great interest in the Lompoc Valley and means the world to the athletes and their families."
Now, Cabrillo's game against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium, will mark just the second game of what was planned to be a five-game spring season for the Conqs. Cabrillo's only game so far this spring was the 9-7 home defeat to San Marcos. Cabrillo's quarantine also resulted in the loss of the Santa Barbara game scheduled for April 2.
Santa Barbara, Cabrillo's original opponent for April 2, opted to play Hueneme on April 1 and won 34-12.
The Dons have only played two games this spring, a 46-28 loss to Santa Ynez (3-1) and the win over Hueneme (2-2). They got a forfeit win over San Marcos (1-3) in what was supposed to be the season-opening game. The Santa Barbara-Dos Pueblos game was also canceled.
Santa Barbara (2-1), with league MVP and Wisconsin signee Deacon Hill at quarterback, won the Channel League title in 2019, ending Lompoc's string of league championships at nine.
The Braves' only coronavirus issue this spring has been the Cabrillo game cancellation. Lompoc started the season with a ho-hum 24-7 win over a Santa Ynez team that hasn't lost since, scoring three straight blowout wins.
Lompoc then routed Dos Pueblos 62-6 on March 26 and cruised past San Marcos 54-7 on April 2.
The Braves have made the most out of their three games. Sophomore quarterback Cavin Ross has got his reps in, completing 67% of his passes for 785 yards and nine touchdowns.
Sheldon Canley Jr., the area's top 2022 recruit, has been slicing up Channel League defenses on limited touches. The junior has piled up 378 rushing yards and seven scores on just 34 carries, meaning his scoring a touchdown about every five times he touches the ball. Sophomore Anthony Alonzo has also shown some flashes, with 129 yards rushing on 16 carries and a score.
Lompoc is averaging 215 rushing yards per game and eight yards per carry as a team.
Cailin Daniels, a senior receiver, sure would've liked to have one final Big Game and another chance to show what he can do. Daniels, who's still looking for an option to play after high school, has 16 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns in three games this year.
Junior Deville Dickerson was named the Cal-Hi Sports Special Teams Player of the Week after the Braves beat San Marcos. He had kick and punt return touchdowns in that win.
Senior Gabriel Navarrete has led the Lompoc defense, securing 22 tackles in three games. Anthony Gaston, another senior, is second on the team with 21 tackles. Santana Centino, just a sophomore, has been solid on defense as well with 19 tackles.
Lompoc's defense will need to replace a slew of seniors who have played well this spring, including Elijah Perkins, Tyler Rounds, Adam Lazaro and Robert Daniels.
A Lompoc win Friday at Santa Barbara would give the Braves, the heavy favorites, the Channel League championship and a perfect 4-0 spring season. A Santa Barbara win, would mean the Dons and Braves both finish 3-1 in spring games and tie for the league title.
Photos: Lompoc moves to 3-0 with 54-7 rout of San Marcos
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 08.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross (17) and Sheldon Canley (20) celebrate a touchdown against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 01.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson reverses his field against San Marcos on his way to his second kickoff return for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 02.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs past San Marcos’ Cam Lugo to score a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 03.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes under pressure from San Marcos’ Luis Mayo at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 04.JPG
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels makes a catch under pressure from San Marcos’ Cam Lugo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 05.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against San Marcos’ Adrian Alaniz at Huyck Stadium on April 2.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 06.JPG
Lompoc’s Santana Centino sacks San Marcos quarterback Rhys Morgan at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 07.JPG
Lompoc’s Adam Lazaro catches and tackles San Marcos’ Aaron Broumand at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 09.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson intercepts a pass to San Marcos’ Lance Bermudes at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 10.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson, right, knocks a pass away from San Marcos’ Lance Bermudes on 4th and goal at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 11.JPG
Lompoc’s Andrew Gaston brings down San Marcos’ Aaron Broumand at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 12.JPG
Lompoc gets ready in the end zone for the game against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on April 2. The Braves are scheduled to play at Santa Barbara in their season finale on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 13.JPG
Lompoc cheers after the National Anthem before the game against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 14.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson returns a kickoff for a touchdown against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 15.JPG
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels catches a touchdown pass against San Marcos in the end zone at Huyck Stadium on April 2. Daniels and the Braves are set to wrap up their spring season Friday at Santa Barbara.
Len Wood, Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 16.JPG
Lompoc’s Robert Daniels, left, breaks up a pass to San Marcos’ Owen Lauderdale at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 17.JPG
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross scrambles with the ball against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 18.JPG
Lompoc’s Bradley Waite carries the ball against San Marcos at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 19.JPG
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels catches a pass in-between San Marcos defenders and runs for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 20.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes blocks San Marcos’ Jackson Murillo as Cailin Daniels runs for a touchdown at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
040221 SMarcos Lompoc FB 21.JPG
Lompoc’s Anthony Alonzo carries the ball against San Marcos’ Jorge Medina at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Blocking at left is Adam Lazaro.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Cabrillo edges rival Lompoc in baseball
033121 LHS CHS BSB 02.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite is upended on a slide at home by Cabrillo's AJ Simmons during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 01.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into home plate during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 03.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons throws to first for an out during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 04.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza throws to first for an out during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 05.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into home plate during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 06.JPG
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo tags out Cabrillo's Hunter Barthel after a rundown during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 07.JPG
Cabrillo shortstop AJ Simmons steps on second base for a double play during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 08.JPG
Cabrillo's Landon Mabry fires to first for an out during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 09.JPG
Lompoc's Jordan Scott reacts after reaching first base during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 10.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into second during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 11.JPG
Lompoc pitcher Bradley Waite throws to first during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 12.JPG
Cabrillo first baseman Fernando Calderon makes a catch in foul territory during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 13.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite throws to first during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 14.JPG
Lompoc's Jordan Scott smiles after stretching to make a play at first base during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 16.JPG
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo fields a throw as a Cabrillo runner slides safely into third during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 17.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons lays down a bunt during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 18.JPG
Lompoc's Gavin Townes digs in against Cabrillo's Trevor Jure, who threw a complete game five-hitter.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 19.JPG
Lompoc's coach Jason Carlson during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 20.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa slides safely into third during Wednesday's 7-2 win over rival Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 21.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza, a shortstop, hugs first baseman Jordan Scott, who stretched to save a wide throw from Espinoza during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 22.JPG
Lompoc's Gavin Townes dives into second base Wednesday's game at Cabrillo, which won 7-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 23.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons takes a swing during Wednesday's 7-2 win over Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 24.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza tries to block a throw from home plate as Cabrillo's Fernando Calderon slides safely into second base Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 25.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons scores a run in the 7-2 win over Lompoc Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 26.JPG
Cabrillo's Tanner Costa fields a throw as Elijah Bobo slides safely into second base Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 27.JPG
Lompoc's Jordan Scott takes a swing during Wednesday's game against Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 28.JPG
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo takes a swing during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 29.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza heads to the dugout during Wednesday's game against Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 30.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza throws to first base for an out during Wednesday's game at Cabrillo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 31.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite throws a pitch during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 32.JPG
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza digs in during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 33.JPG
Cabrillo's Hunter Barthel has an at-bat against Lompoc Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 LHS CHS BSB 34.JPG
Cabrillo's AJ Simmons stands on first base during Wednesday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Lompoc gets past Santa Ynez 24-7 at Huyck
031921 SY Lompoc football 02.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball under pressure from Lompoc at Huyck Stadium during a game on March 19. In the last two weeks, Ast has compiled over 650 yards rushing and receiving for the Pirates.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 01.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills left, and Vincent Moran at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 03.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson pulls in a long pass to score against Santa Ynez’s Vincent Moran (21) at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Dickerson blocked a PAT, returned a punt for a touchdown and didn't allow a catch in coverage in the Braves' 62-6 win at Dos Pueblos on March 26.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 04.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross runs the option against Santa Ynez’s Nick Crandall at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 05.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast (24) breaks up a pass to Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 06.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley stiff arms Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on March 19.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 11.JPG
Lompoc fans Anna Ordonez and her daughter Monze Maya, 9, wait in their “pod” for the game to begin against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 12.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes takes the field against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Santa Barbara County football players and coaches are being required to test throughout the season even though the county's adjusted case rate dropped below 7 on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 13.JPG
Lompoc cheerleader air hug during senior night against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 14.JPG
Santa Ynez and Lompoc senior cheerleaders celebrate before the game at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 15.JPG
Santa Ynez vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 16.JPG
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels celebrates his touchdown catch with Bradley Waite (11) against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 17.JPG
Lompoc’s Carlos Garcia stops Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Ast has 657 yards of offense in the last two games, helping him earn back-to-back Player of the Week awards.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 19.JPG
Lompoc sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 20.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell passes against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Redell had three touchdown passes in the win over San Marcos on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 21.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 22.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 23.JPG
Santa Ynez sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 24.JPG
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross, right, hands off the ball to Sheldon Canley at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 25.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc’s Robert Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 26.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell runs against Lompoc’s Gabriel Navarrete, left, and Elijah Perkins, right, at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 27.JPG
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Ross threw three more touchdowns on Friday in a 62-6 win over Dos Pueblos.
Len Wood, Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 28.JPG
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
031921 SY Lompoc football 29.JPG
Lompoc’s new logo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Lompoc hosts St. Joseph for girls soccer on new turf
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 02.JPG
St. Joseph’s Lyric Jones, center, gets between Lompoc’s Eme Tate, left, and Jennifer Elizalde at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 01.JPG
St. Joseph’s Zorah Coulibaly has her shot blocked by Lompoc goalkeeper Yvette Rodriguez at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 03.JPG
St. Joseph’s Zorah Coulibaly, center is congratulated by Lyric Jones, left, and Bella Cosma, right, after scoring against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood, Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 04.JPG
Lompoc’s Cheyenne Colon sanitizes a soccer ball at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 05.JPG
Lompoc’s Alyssa Garcia passes against St. Joseph at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood, Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 06.JPG
St. Joseph’s Kaihla Lopez shoots past Lompoc’s Samantha Osorio at Huyck Stadium during a March 16 game. The Knights beat Cabrillo 1-0 on Thursday as Lopez scored the game's only goal.
Len Wood, Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 07.JPG
St. Joseph’s Zorah Coulibaly shoots as Lompoc’s Sara Gavilanes, left, and goalkeeper Yvette Rodriguez defend at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 08.JPG
St. Joseph’s Marisa Compoverde, center, tries to advance the ball against Lompoc’s Valeria Lopez, left, and Samantha Osorio, right, at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 09.JPG
Lompoc’s Yvette Rodriguez blocks a shot by St. Joseph’s Isabela Ruiz at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 10.JPG
St. Joseph’s Avery Nelson, left, passes against Lompoc’s Tatiana Rojo at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 11.JPG
No touch celebration for the Braves before the game against St. Joseph at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 12.JPG
St. Joseph vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 13.JPG
St. Joseph vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 14.JPG
St. Joseph vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor
031621 SJ Lompoc g soccer 15.JPG
The limited crowd watches St. Joseph play Lompoc at Huyck Stadium Tuesday evening.
Len Wood Contributor