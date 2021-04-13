At least both teams should be well-rested heading into Friday night's season finales.

Lompoc travels to Santa Barbara to wrap up its spring football season, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

At the same time, Cabrillo will host Santa Ynez in its second, and final, game of this unique campaign.

Neither team played last week, the first time in generations a senior class won't participate in the Big Game. Cabrillo's team was put into a 10-day quarantine on March 31 after a player tested positive for COVID-19. That situation ended up wiping out two games for Cabrillo.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones held out hope a Big Game could still be played last Saturday or even Monday of this week, but Cabrillo felt it was best to move on and turn its focus toward the Santa Ynez game set for Friday.

"We have never not played the Conqs since they fielded a varsity team," Jones said last week. "This game has great interest in the Lompoc Valley and means the world to the athletes and their families."

Now, Cabrillo's game against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium, will mark just the second game of what was planned to be a five-game spring season for the Conqs. Cabrillo's only game so far this spring was the 9-7 home defeat to San Marcos. Cabrillo's quarantine also resulted in the loss of the Santa Barbara game scheduled for April 2.

Santa Barbara, Cabrillo's original opponent for April 2, opted to play Hueneme on April 1 and won 34-12.

The Dons have only played two games this spring, a 46-28 loss to Santa Ynez (3-1) and the win over Hueneme (2-2). They got a forfeit win over San Marcos (1-3) in what was supposed to be the season-opening game. The Santa Barbara-Dos Pueblos game was also canceled.

Santa Barbara (2-1), with league MVP and Wisconsin signee Deacon Hill at quarterback, won the Channel League title in 2019, ending Lompoc's string of league championships at nine.

The Braves' only coronavirus issue this spring has been the Cabrillo game cancellation. Lompoc started the season with a ho-hum 24-7 win over a Santa Ynez team that hasn't lost since, scoring three straight blowout wins.

Lompoc then routed Dos Pueblos 62-6 on March 26 and cruised past San Marcos 54-7 on April 2.

The Braves have made the most out of their three games. Sophomore quarterback Cavin Ross has got his reps in, completing 67% of his passes for 785 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sheldon Canley Jr., the area's top 2022 recruit, has been slicing up Channel League defenses on limited touches. The junior has piled up 378 rushing yards and seven scores on just 34 carries, meaning his scoring a touchdown about every five times he touches the ball. Sophomore Anthony Alonzo has also shown some flashes, with 129 yards rushing on 16 carries and a score.

Lompoc is averaging 215 rushing yards per game and eight yards per carry as a team.

Cailin Daniels, a senior receiver, sure would've liked to have one final Big Game and another chance to show what he can do. Daniels, who's still looking for an option to play after high school, has 16 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns in three games this year.

Junior Deville Dickerson was named the Cal-Hi Sports Special Teams Player of the Week after the Braves beat San Marcos. He had kick and punt return touchdowns in that win.

Senior Gabriel Navarrete has led the Lompoc defense, securing 22 tackles in three games. Anthony Gaston, another senior, is second on the team with 21 tackles. Santana Centino, just a sophomore, has been solid on defense as well with 19 tackles.

Lompoc's defense will need to replace a slew of seniors who have played well this spring, including Elijah Perkins, Tyler Rounds, Adam Lazaro and Robert Daniels.

A Lompoc win Friday at Santa Barbara would give the Braves, the heavy favorites, the Channel League championship and a perfect 4-0 spring season. A Santa Barbara win, would mean the Dons and Braves both finish 3-1 in spring games and tie for the league title.