St. Joseph's Carter Vargas returns a kickoff during Friday's game against Mission Prep. Vargas was tackled inside the 10-yard line on the big return and set up a Darian Mensah touchdown run in the Knights' 49-21 win.
The Knights won their fifth straight Mountain League title 49-21 in San Luis Obispo, finishing the regular season with a 9-1 record. They went 7-0 in the Mountain League.
St. Joseph will surely be in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs when the brackets are released this weekend.
Mission Prep, the Mountain league runner-up, will be in Division 3. The Royals are 7-3 overall after going 6-1 in league. Though Friday night's game didn't end how they wanted it to, it was still a stellar showing from Mission Prep in its first season in the area's toughest league.
Mission Prep rolled through the lower Ocean League a year ago, and with not much of a pedigree competing against the area's heavyweights, it wasn't clear how the Royals would compete. But they handled all but St. Joseph, suffering their first league defeat since the spring 2021 season.
Mission Prep took the opening kickoff and sliced through the St. Joseph defense, scoring on a 12-yard Drew Harrigan run. The Royals then forced the Knights to punt early on their opening possession.
Mission Prep's second drive ended with a 33-yard touchdown from Colby White to Mario Luera, putting the Royals up 14-0.
St. Joseph then woke up. Senior quarterback Darian Mensah threw a dime to junior receiver Collin Fasse, who beat single coverage, for a 70-yard scoring strike.
Carter Vargas, another star St. Joseph junior, then made the Knights' first big defensive play, intercepting White and setting up the Knights with a big return. On fourth-and-3 from the 23, Villasenor elected to go for it and Mensah and Fasse made sure the move paid off. Mensah threw deep to his left to Fasse that was cutting across the field and Mensah's pass was perfectly placed, resulting in a 23-yard score that tied the game.
The Knights then got the ball back and switched to a more methodical offense, plodding down the field and scoring on a short Aaron Fierro run for their first lead of the game at 21-14.
They wouldn't trail again, though Mission Prep did tie the score on a 4-yard Harrigan run. Vargas, though, made another big play, taking the ensuing kickoff 85 yards inside the Mission Prep 10. There was a horse-collar tackle on the play and the penalty put the Knights inside the 5. Mensah scored on a quarterback keeper to put the Knights up 28-21.
The St. Joseph defense held the Royals scoreless on a drive inside their 15 at the end of the first half, with White throwing deep to big receiver Tyler Garrett in the end zone multiple times, but coming up empty each time, typically with Vargas providing strong coverage in the end zone.
The Knights marched deep into Mission Prep territory on the opening possession of the third quarter, but Vargas was awkwardly tackled from behind and fumbled the ball and Mission Prep recovered near the sideline. Mission Prep got inside the St. Joseph 35 and coach David Schuster elected to go for it on fourth-and-2, dialing up a fake inside handoff with White rolling out of the pocket, but Anthony Vargas and Isaac Ramirez were there to make the tackle and force a turnover on downs.
Mensah and Fasse linked up for a 27-yard completion to the Mission Prep 8 and then linked up again for another scoring strike for a 35-21 lead, their third touchdown connection of the evening. Fasse has 17 touchdown catches on the season, a new school record.
The Knights then recovered the ensuing kickoff, which Jack Stollberg doinked off a Mission Prep defender. The Knights cashed that extra possession in on an unorthodox play when Vargas ran inside the 5, lost the ball and it was recovered in the end zone by Mark Pullman for a touchdown and a 42-21 advantage.
Oscar Magallon caught a 14-yard touchdown from Darian Mensah for the final score of the night.
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor has led the Knights to at least a share of the league championship every year he's been at St. Joseph, though this may be his best team yet. The Knights played in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals in 2019, falling to eventual champ Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.
This year's team will have a tougher test in Division 1. There's expected to be a 12-team bracket in Division 1 this year with the top four seeded teams having first-round byes. St. Joseph will likely be seeded fifth or sixth in Division 1 and host a playoff game next week.
Villaseñor is 37-13 in his five seasons at St. Joseph.
