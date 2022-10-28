St. Joseph traveled up to Mission Prep Friday night for the game of the year.

Early on, it appeared the Knights weren't ready for the challenge.

St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor, though, never panicked and the Knights erased Mission Prep's early 14-0 lead in a flash and ended the game on a 49-7 run.

