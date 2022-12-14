Tom Robb began his career as Orcutt Academy's head coach during the 2017-18 season. His team won five games.

Since then, Robb has guided the Spartans to a Central Section divisional championship, during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2021 season, and more than 100 wins.

Robb won his 100th game as Orcutt Academy coach when his team routed Coast Union 69-12 at Coast Union.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you