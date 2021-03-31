St. Joseph senior Anthony Reynoso, a fullback and tight end on the school's football team, displays the scars he's accrued from various surgeries after suffering a major leg injury as a sophomore in 2018.
You see, Reynoso suffered a gruesome injury during his sophomore year in 2018.
During a game that year, an opponent jumped on Reynoso's back when he was running a route.
"I was on one leg and all the weight made my knee collapse outwards," Reynoso said. "I went to the hospital and they did X-rays and all that. Then they said I had to have surgery."
Reynoso can recite the damage like a seasoned medical professional. And it wasn't pretty.
"I fractured my growth plate and my femur," he says. "I had nerve damage on my peroneal nerve, so I had foot drop. I couldn't lift my foot up for about nine months."
Reynoso had no idea the extent of the injury initially.
"I thought I dislocated my knee because I felt it crack," he said. "That pain was kind of like a warm pain, it didn't hurt super bad — it wasn't excruciating. The part that really hurt was the nerve pain, it felt like someone was burning the skin right off of my leg. That was definitely the worst part."
Reynoso said he had surgery at Marian Regional Medical Center to insert two pins into his knee.
"They were sticking out of my skin for a month," he said. "They then took out the pins and about four months later they did an exploration on my nerve. They were trying to see if the nerve was alive or not."
The nerve was, in fact, alive.
"Thank God, because if it wasn't alive, they were going to have to do a nerve graft and I would have a scar all the way down the back of my leg," Reynoso said.
As it is now, Reynoso has extensive scarring on the front and back of his right knee and he wears a heavy brace around the area. Reynoso said two surgeries were performed at Marian and the exploratory nerve operation was performed at Stanford Medical Center.
Despite the major knee damage and three surgeries, Reynoso was able to make it back to the field for his entire junior season in 2019.
Reynoso said he lost track of how much physical therapy it took to recover from the injuries he sustained.
"Honestly, it was a lot of hard work. I went to physical therapy for months, I don't even know how many months," he says, "but I always had the mentality of coming back on the football field and getting back out there with my brothers. It was a long process, I had to stay determined."
Reynoso scored a touchdown in the Knights' 44-0 win at Paso Robles on March 19. He was busy opening up holes for the running game in last Friday's 45-14 rout at Arroyo Grande, too, as the Knights are shaping up to be, perhaps, the area's top team this spring.
"It feels really good to have a season, I'm just so thankful to be out here," Reynoso said. "Even last year I was thankful to be able to play again. It's just really cool to be out here with my brothers."
Reynoso and the unbeaten Knights are set to play at San Luis Obispo in another Mountain League game Friday night.
Over in San Luis Obispo County, Darien Langley powered the St. Joseph offense after quarterback Mark Crisp was knocked out of the game with an injury.
Langley, who only played three quarters, scored three rushing touchdowns on 15 carries in the Knights' 45-14 win at Arroyo Grande.
Darien Langley, St. Joseph SR, RB: 15 carries for 85 yards, 3 TDs
Declan Coles, Nipomo SR
In Nipomo Saturday, Declan Coles, a senior, made all the right plays to help Nipomo rally from a 14-6 deficit in the final moments against Santa Maria.
Coles' onside kick was recovered by Nipomo, he then caught a key pass to convert on 4th-and-10 with a minute left to set up the the game-winning field goal he kicked with 22 seconds left in the Titans' 21-14 win.
Declan Coles, Nipomo SR, WR/DB/K: 6 catches for 38 yards; 8 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 pass breakup; game-winning 26-yard field goal, onside kick was recovered.
Nick Martinez, Santa Maria JR
In the loss, Santa Maria junior Nick Martinez continued his stellar season.
After catching two touchdown passes in a win at Morro Bay to start the season,
Martinez had another touchdown reception and seven grabs for 125 yards. He also intercepted a pass and forced and recovered a fumble.
Nick Martinez, Santa Maria JR, WR/LB: 7 catches for 125 yards, TD; 7 total tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble and recovery.
Drew Harrigan, Mission Prep FR
Mission Prep freshman Drew Harrigan had 12 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the Royals' 56-6 win over Atascadero.