After a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Battle for the Shield luncheon was back on Wednesday, this time at the Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt.

Players, coaches and officials representing the St. Joseph and Righetti football programs gathered for the event.

Kickoff for this year's edition of the St. Joseph Knights-Righetti Warriors Battle for the Shield rivalry is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night. St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the area and the Mountain League front-runner along with Mission Prep, comes into this one 6-1, 4-0. Righetti is 1-6, 0-4.

