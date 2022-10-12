Righetti football players, from left, Matthew Graack, Ryan Lopez and Ronny Hensic face off with St. Joseph's Darian Mensah, Collin Fasse and Mark Pullman before the players from the rival schools had lunch at Blast 825 Wednesday.
St. Joseph alum and Santa Maria businessman Pat Cusack, right, speaks at the annual luncheon that was held at Blast 825 with both Righetti and St. Joseph's football teams joined by coaches, athletic directors and sponsors.
After a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Battle for the Shield luncheon was back on Wednesday, this time at the Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt.
Players, coaches and officials representing the St. Joseph and Righetti football programs gathered for the event.
Kickoff for this year's edition of the St. Joseph Knights-Righetti Warriors Battle for the Shield rivalry is slated for 7 p.m. Friday night. St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the area and the Mountain League front-runner along with Mission Prep, comes into this one 6-1, 4-0. Righetti is 1-6, 0-4.
The Knights lead the recent series against the Warriors 8-4 and have won the last seven times the teams have played.
In his opening remarks, luncheon spokesman Dan Cusack had guests raise their beverage glasses in a toast to the late Mark Betts.
Betts is a member of the Righetti High School Hall of Fame. Years after Betts graduated, "He was one of the main drivers of this event," Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick told the audience.
"I knew Mark when we were kids, he was a lot of fun and he was one of the best players we've ever had here," Righetti football coach Tony Payne said during the luncheon. "Mark was one of my heroes growing up."
Players representing St. Joseph included offensive guard-defensive tackle Erwin Taomi; wide receiver-safety Oscar Magallon; fullback-defensive lineman Alex Meraz; quarterback Darian Mensah; wide receiver-kick returner Collin Fasse; and tight end-middle linebacker Mark Pullman.
Players representing Righetti included offensive tackle-defensive tackle Ronny Hensic; offensive guard Matthew Graack; wide receiver-kick returner Isaiah Abrigo; linebacker Ryan Lopez; running back-linebacker Brian Monighetti; and quarterback Braden Claborn.
"A theme for this game used to be that the kids from both teams grew up together, but that's not the case anymore," Payne said after the luncheon.
"We're looking forward to playing a great football team, the top-ranked team in the area. Looking at those boys in person, they're even bigger than they look on film."
St. Joseph football coach Pepe Villaseñor told the audience during the luncheon, "To the Righetti coaching staff and players, I want to tell you we have all the respect in the world for not only your team, but also your program, for the effort you put into what you do, the way you keep grinding it out.
"I want to thank those who put the event on for these young men. God willing, they will be some of the leaders in the community someday."
Though fewer players from the St. Joseph and Righetti football programs may grow up together than has been the case in the past, Graack said he DOES know two players on the St. Joseph team.
"I grew up with Makai Sat (offensive and defensive tackle, and sometime fullback) and Aiden Carreno (defensive end)," said Graack.
"We've kept it on an even keel emotionally during practice this week, but we definitely know who we're going against and we'll definitely go into the game on a high (as far as being energized). We've been giving it all we have, for sure."
Fasse said, "I don't really know any of their players. I grew up in Arroyo Grande and came to Orcutt in the ninth grade.
"We're preparing in practice like it's any other game. We're preparing for them the same way we would prepare for any other team."
Payne acknowledged to the audience that this has been a trying year for his squad, but said that the Righetti players keep giving everything they have.
"This has been a tough year, a tough league for our guys," said Payne. "They have done everything we've asked of them. They've been at it since May, and we cannot have asked for anything more than what they have given us."
Barbarick had a special request for the players from both sides.
"When you play the game Friday night, honor Mark," the Righetti athletic director said. "Play the game hard, play it as hard as you can, but play it with humility.
"He helped put up our Hall of Fame monument at the base of our gym. If you have a chance, take some time to look at it and honor Mark."
Photos: Righetti hosts St Joe's at annual luncheon at Blast 825 before Friday's big game