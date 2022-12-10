Graduation took a toll on the 2022-23 Pioneer Valley boys soccer team.

The Panthers lost 10 graduating seniors from its 2021-22 squad that made it to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional quarterfinals before falling 2-1 to Bakersfield Golden Valley at home. That Pioneer Valley team finished 15-7-0 overall, including 5-5-0, and in fourth place, in the Mountain League.

Pioneer Valley beat Bakersfield Mira Monte 2-0 at home in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Kenny Cress  

