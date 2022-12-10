Graduation took a toll on the 2022-23 Pioneer Valley boys soccer team.
The Panthers lost 10 graduating seniors from its 2021-22 squad that made it to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional quarterfinals before falling 2-1 to Bakersfield Golden Valley at home. That Pioneer Valley team finished 15-7-0 overall, including 5-5-0, and in fourth place, in the Mountain League.
Pioneer Valley beat Bakersfield Mira Monte 2-0 at home in the first round of the playoffs last year.
"We lost a solid group of seniors that graduated last year and are looking for some players to step up and fill those roles this year," said Pioneer Valley assistant coach Tyler Reinhart.
One of those returning players the Panthers is counting particularly heavily on is senior midfielder Caleb Toledo. Toledo scored 1:39 into his team's season opener at St. Joseph, the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Panthers non-league win.
Reinhart said that Toledo, along with fellow senior captains Adrian Marley and David Montesinos, form the core group of Pioneer Valley returners.
"Marley is the leader of the defense," said Reinhart. "David is the leader in the midfield, and Caleb is an attacking player who picked up right where he left off last year by scoring a goal in our opening game," on a corner kick by Angel Ayala, another returner.
Reinhart said, "We have added some new talent and have a good group of returning players with another year of experience under their belt."
The Panthers won their Mountain League opener Thursday night and remained unbeaten in the process. Pioneer Valley (2-0-2, 1-0) struck for three goals in the first half and blanked Atascadero (2-2-0, 0-1) 3-0 at Pioneer Valley. Luis Cortes goals in the 18th and 27th minutes were sandwiched around a Sebastian Aquino tally in the 20th.
Toledo, Javier Villafan and Brayan Robles all had assists for Pioneer Valley.
The Panthers posted their third shutout this year. The lone goal they have allowed came in a 1-1 tie at Santa Ynez.
Robles, a junior fullback, is one of the Pioneer Valley varsity returners. Robles was a leader on defense as Pioneer Valley posted a shutout at St. Joseph, and veteran Panthers head coach Alan Brafman praised Robles afterward for the performance Robles turned in.
Pioneer Valley junior goalkeeper Marko Calderon posted a shutout in his varsity debut. Another varsity newcomer, junior midfielder Giovani Valencia, helped the Panthers defense keep the Knights scoreless.
Yet another varsity newbie, Villafan, a junior midfielder, jump-started several deep Panthers drives in the second half with well-placed passes against St. Joseph.
Marley was not on the roster for Pioneer Valley's game at St. Joseph, and Brafman said afterward that several Panthers had missed that game because of injury or illness.
Assuming the Panthers get fully healthy soon, Reinhart said the Pioneer Valley team is raring to go for the 2022-23 campaign.
"The guys have been working really hard throughout the summer and pre-season and are excited to finally get the regular season underway," Reinhart said.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.