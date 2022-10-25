102522 Eisner Bros 01
Older brother Andrew Eisner, left, spent time coaching the Santa Maria High water polo team this year, even facing his younger brother, Adrian Eisner, who was the top player for the Pioneer Valley water polo team. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

In an Oct. 13 game against Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley senior Adrian Eisner tossed in four goals, racked up six assists and played strong defense deep as the Panthers defeated Santa Maria 16-5 in an Ocean League water polo game at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.

His older brother, Andrew Eisner, did not enjoy seeing any of that.

Andrew Eisner didn't like witnessing what Eisner was doing because, at the time, Eisner was coaching the Santa Maria squad during the Saints' Senior Night.

Pioneer Valley's Adrian Eisner takes a five-meter shot during a game against St. Joseph last season.

