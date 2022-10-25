Older brother Andrew Eisner, left, spent time coaching the Santa Maria High water polo team this year, even facing his younger brother, Adrian Eisner, who was the top player for the Pioneer Valley water polo team.
In an Oct. 13 game against Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley senior Adrian Eisner tossed in four goals, racked up six assists and played strong defense deep as the Panthers defeated Santa Maria 16-5 in an Ocean League water polo game at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
His older brother, Andrew Eisner, did not enjoy seeing any of that.
Andrew Eisner didn't like witnessing what Eisner was doing because, at the time, Eisner was coaching the Santa Maria squad during the Saints' Senior Night.
Nonetheless, "I'm happy for Adrian," because of what he has accomplished at Pioneer Valley, Andrew Eisner said. "He's the best player we've ever had," at Pioneer Valley.
Andrew Eisner played four years of varsity water polo for the Panthers before graduating in 2017. Like his younger brother, Andrew Eisner was a versatile high school player who could play all over the pool for the Panthers.
At press time, Adrian Eisner led the Panthers in scoring for the season with 109 goals.
The younger Eisner tossed in two quick goals early in the game against the Saints. Santa Maria defender Santiago Garcia, with tight marking, slowed Adrian Eisner down in the second half, but he still finished with four goals.
Nickolas Limon tallied four times himself and matched Adrian Eisner for team high scoring honors. Eisner, with his six, led the team in assists. Limon, with three assists of his own, was second.
The Panthers improved to 14-10, 5-2 with the win and are eligible to apply for the first water polo playoff berth in school history. Pioneer Valley competes in the CIF Central Section.
"We had a good summer of workouts, and I think that contributed," to the successful Pioneer Valley season, Adrian Eisner said after the Oct. 13 Santa Maria game.
"I think they have a good chance to make a run in the playoffs," said Andrew Eisner.
Because of their age difference, the Eisner brothers did not play much water polo together although, "We played a couple of scrimmage games together at One Way Water Polo because of Charlie Bell, who is the son of Karl Bell who this pool is named after," Andrew Eisner said on the Santa Maria pool deck after the game.
Charlie Bell has been active in area water polo coaching, and has helped oversee the One Way Water Polo program, for decades.
Adrian Eisner said, "I watched a few of my brother's high school games. I don't remember too much, because it was a while ago.
"I do remember watching him play on (Pioneer Valley's) Senior Night. It was a really good experience for me, just watching my older brother's moves."
Andrew Eisner is in his first year as a freshman English teacher at Santa Maria.
"It's gone well," he said. "I like the kids a lot. They're really cool."