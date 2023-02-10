Danny Ortega was just fast enough Thursday night that the Arroyo Grande boys soccer team is the Mountain League champion.

The Eagles needed only a tie against Santa Maria in the match-up between the first and second-place teams in the league Thursday night, and a 0-0 draw is what the Eagles got at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. Arroyo Grande finished the regular season 14-5-4, 10-2-2. Santa Maria, at 15-7-4, 9-2-3, finished in a second place tie with Pioneer Valley as the CIF Central Section Playoffs approach.

Santa Maria earned the No. 5 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 bracket and will host No. 12 Tulare Western on Tuesday. Arroyo Grande is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Bakersfield Garces then. Pioneer Valley earned the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Madera South.

