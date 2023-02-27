Lompoc High School teams hit a trifecta last week. Three teams played in CIF Central Section Division 4 championship games, and all three won.

The No. 5 girls soccer team, coming off a six-hour, same day road trip, won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union last Thursday Division 4 championship.

The No. 5 girls basketball team edged No. 12 Tulare Union 32-31 at Selland Arena in Fresno last Friday for the Division 4 girls basketball title, and the No. 14 boys soccer team finished a run of four straight road wins at higher seeds by winning 4-2 in the shootout phase at No. 1 Riverdale in the divisional final last Friday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

