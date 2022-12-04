The Santa Maria boys basketball team made it to the CIF Southern Section divisional semifinals in 2018. The Saints lost in overtime at La Puente.
The Saints, after joining most of the other area schools in a move to the Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year, haven't been back to the playoffs since.
"We had an overall record of 11-17 (4-6 in the Ocean League, for fourth place) last season and just missed out on the Division 4 playoffs," said veteran Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate.
"On a promising note, we beat (Bakersfield) Garces Memorial earlier in the season last year. Garces went on to win the Division 4 championship. We showed flashes last year of our potential, and with our collective group of scrappy guards we hope to be competitive and more consistent in the Ocean League and battle for a playoff berth."
The Saints are off to a 1-2 start for the 2022-23 campaign after winning their season opener then dropping two games at the Reedley Tip-Off Classic.
Nine of the 12 players on the Santa Maria roster this season are newcomers. The roster is typically guard-heavy. "We have only two players who are at least six feet tall," said Yamate.
Tony Morales, a 5-foot-10 junior point guard, is among the Santa Maria returners.
"He is our point guard and quarterback, all in one," said Yamate. "He helps our offense flow and provides us with leadership and a defensive presence."
Jorge Adame, a 6-0 senior combo guard, and Ethan Kamps, a 5-10 junior guard, are the other two returnees for Yamate.
"Jorge is one of our most experienced players," said Yamate. "He averaged 11 points and nine rebounds a game last season. Ethan can play all five positions and provide a spark where needed."
Two sophomore guards, 5-6 Fritz Columnas and 5-9 shooting guard John Lupercio, are on the Saints varsity this year after playing for the Santa Maria freshman team last season.
"Fritz plays with tremendous energy all over the court, and John fits nicely in our 3-point shooting offense," said Yamate.
Some more Santa Maria varsity newcomers include junior Darren Cortez, senior Manny Cortez and junior Jacob Cabrera.
"They all received valuable minutes during our summer season and will be heavily counted on for their versatility in scoring, defensive hustle and being able to play multiple positions," said Yamate.
Angel Albarenga, a 6-1 senior forward, is the tallest Santa Maria varsity newcomer. He played on the Saints junior varsity team last season. "Angel has shown positive strides early on," said Yamate.
Senior guards Anselmo Castrejon and Miggy Gonzalez, along with junior guard John Gonzales, round out the Santa Maria roster. "They all (figure) to compete for minutes," said Yamate.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.