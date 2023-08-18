Derrick Wong AD
Derrick Wong has been named the new Cabrillo High School athletic director.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Derrick Wong is a Cabrillo High School graduate. He has taught in the Lompoc Unified School District for 29 years. He has coached the Cabrillo girls soccer team for decades.

Now, he is the new Cabrillo athletic director. The LUSD school board approved the hiring of Wong as the new Cabrillo AD at its Aug. 8 meeting.

Wong replaces Michael Dietz, who became the athletic director at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, Arizona after one year at Cabrillo.

