Derrick Wong is a Cabrillo High School graduate. He has taught in the Lompoc Unified School District for 29 years. He has coached the Cabrillo girls soccer team for decades.
Now, he is the new Cabrillo athletic director. The LUSD school board approved the hiring of Wong as the new Cabrillo AD at its Aug. 8 meeting.
Wong replaces Michael Dietz, who became the athletic director at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, Arizona after one year at Cabrillo.
"In a way, it's like coming home," Wong said of his new job. "For the most part, I grew up here. I graduated from here, so I'm familiar with the program.
"It's a change. I look forward to being up here."
Wong is also a teacher at Cabrillo in the Work Education program.
Wong's Cabrillo soccer teams have made many post-season appearances, and Wong guided one Cabrillo squad to a CIF Southern Section divisional final appearance.
After all those years of coaching in the Southern Section, Wong was a Central Section coach during the 2022-23 season. Cabrillo moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year.
Cabrillo's boys water polo team made a big splash, so to speak, in the school's initial year as a Central Section member. The Conquistadores won the 2022 Division 3 championship.
Now, Wong is a Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) athletic director. Sixteen area schools are CCAA members, and now Wong will navigate being an athletic director from a Central Section school along with his colleagues.
"The concern for me is the changes that come with being in the Central Section after being in the Southern Section for so long," said Wong.
"I'm familiarizing myself with the rules. After learning the Southern Section blue (rules) book, I'm learning the Central Section orange book."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.