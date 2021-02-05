The Central Coast went 330 days without high school competition.

That run ended Friday at Santa Maria High School.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down all competition in March, with the final event a high school baseball game on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Nearly a year later, Santa Maria High School hosted two cross country duals Friday evening.

Santa Maria's girls team hosted Santa Ynez, which fielded two runners, and the Saints' boys team hosted a four-man Mission Prep squad.

Two Santa Maria seniors were the top finishers in both races, as Amy Perez finished first in the girls race and Yair Torres was the fastest finisher in the boys race.

The teams each ran eight laps around the Santa Maria High track. Perez finished in 13 minutes, 49 seconds and Torres cruised to a win in 10:05. Typically, cross country races are held in parks or off-road courses, but amid the pandemic, any type of competition was eagerly agreed to by the competitors, coaches and school administrators.

Sofia Monsalud and Victoria Bernard ran for Santa Ynez, with Bernard finishing in 16:13 and Monsalud in 16:03. Ron Misner, the Pirates' coach, said they agreed to run at Santa Maria on Monday. He has about six girls running on his team but only two could run due to prior commitments.

The state of California has virtually locked down all competition since last March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state has grouped certain sports into tiers based on various factors, like if a sport is close-contact vs. no-contact or indoor vs. outdoor.

As a low-contact, outdoor sport, cross country is the first high school sport to return to the high school landscape. Coaches and administrators are now hoping to use cross country to show that other sports can be conducted safely at the high school and youth level.

"That is the hope," said Dave Yamate, Santa Maria's girls coach and boys basketball coach. "I think we showed today that you can do it safely. With cross country, there's no contact, the kids are social distancing. No kids have come down with COVID since we've been going at it. Having some type of senior season would be really great. The kids will take a short season over no season at all."

Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said she was so excited to see her student-athletes competing against another school that she had trouble sleeping Thursday night.

"I didn't sleep at all, in fact, and I just kept thinking about how exciting it's going to be watching our kids running around the track eight times and competing," Coelho said. "I really think it's awesome that cross country is the 'spotlight' sport. It's a sport that nobody ever expected to be in the spotlight. But cross country will set the example and lead by example. We're thankful for Santa Maria for this opportunity to come out. It's epic, it's perfect and it's a beautiful day."

Coelho said her runners traveled with their parents. Parents were then asked to remain outside the SMHS stadium. Only competitors, media and school officials were inside the stadium during competition.

Runners wore masks at all times except during competition.

Most of the runners had been training since September with no clear idea of when, or if, a season would ever materialize amid the pandemic. The most recent cross country season was in the fall of 2019.

That didn't seem to bother Amy Perez of Santa Maria. The top girls finisher looked strong throughout her eight laps.

"Honestly, I didn't think we would ever have any type of competition," Perez said. "So it feels good to be running, I didn't care if they only had two runners because I didn't think we would ever run again."

Perez said it's been a difficult road to get to this point. There were times where she was discouraged, which resulted in her taking multiple breaks from running over the last six months.

"It's been hard. I would try to run on my own when the school closed down," Perez said. "I got lazy because I need someone to tell me what to do and when to workout. I can't do it by myself and not having that guidance has been hard. I stopped running for awhile and I'm still trying to catch up to where I want to be."

Cross country will be the flag-bearer for the return of high school sports. It's the only purple tier sport that is in season right now, though golf, tennis and swimming and diving will be here soon.

And there's a flurry of activity in cross country. Righeti has scheduled a cross country race against Pioneer Valley, set for Saturday morning. Brian Wallace, Santa Maria's cross country coach and athletic director, said the Saints should be racing against a full Righetti team on Tuesday in other cross country duals.

Baseball and softball teams have begun practicing and could start their seasons by March.