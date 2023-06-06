It's that time of year again: High school graduation season has arrived on the Central Coast. 

While some area schools have already held their commencement ceremonies, including Santa Ynez and Valley Christian Academy, the majority of high schools will celebrate their grads over the coming days. 

Six Santa Maria high schools will hold their ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0