Righetti 28, Lompoc 21

Santa Maria 33; San Marcos 29

Nipomo 28; Cabrillo 6

Santa Ynez 42; Carpinteria 0

St. Joseph 17, Garces 0

Arroyo Grande 28, Centennial 14

Lindsay 7, Morro Bay 0

8-man

Orcutt Academy 45; Lancaster Baptist 14

