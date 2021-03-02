Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his offensive linemen during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley runs with the ball after catching a pass during 7-on-7 drills Tuesday. Lompoc High and other county schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Lompoc High and other area schools were able to begin holding full football practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was unveiled to be 13.0, meaning high schools can start preparing for a football season that kicks off two weeks from Friday.
High schools began practicing with helmets and shorts Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. They can then hold full padded practices Friday, continue practicing next week, hold a scrimmage March 12 or 13 and have bona fide games on March 19.
The CIF Southern Section season runs through April 17, while the CIF Central Section season runs through April 23.
Lompoc High had about 36 players at Huyck Stadium for a practice in helmets in shorts on a windy Tuesday.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said he's ready to see his guys don helmets and pads later this week.
"It'll take a couple days to get used to everything, but the guys are so excited to get the pads on that we're not too worried about them being rusty or anything, we know that's going to happen," Jones said. "It's so hard to get ready for a game in 14 days when you've been in pods, that if anyone says 'We're going to be ready to play' that they've probably been breaking the protocols and the guidelines.
"We're going to be as ready as we can be and I'm just excited for the handful of seniors that stuck it out, I can't imagine going through this my senior year."
Lompoc is playing an all-league schedule, which nearly all area schools are doing. Righetti High, for instance, is scheduled to play a five-game schedule with the first game at Arroyo Grande on March 19. The Warriors then play at Paso Robles on March 26, host Templeton on April 2, play San Luis Obispo at home on April 9 and host St. Joseph on April 16 in an All-Mountain League schedule.
The Warriors have left April 23 open in case they need to make-up a game or could possibly add a game.
Santa Maria and Morro Bay are slated to play on March 19 and Morro Bay and Pioneer Valley will play on March 26 in Ocean League games. Nipomo plays Morro Bay on April 1.
St. Joseph is set to play at Paso Robles on March 19, at Arroyo Grande on March 26, at SLO on April 2, at home vs. Templeton on April 9 and at Righetti to close out the season.
Channel League schools, including Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo, were still finalizing their schedules. Though the Channel League had revised its football lineup for the 2020 season, the league was planning to play a schedule that mirrored the 2019 campaign.
There are no sectional or state playoffs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones said right now only immediate family members will be allowed at games.
"We'll all be masked up and following protocols, as far as people in the pressbox or fans, I haven't really hear, but I've heard that there will be two to four family members per player," Jones said. "I'm sure they'd let anyone in who's been vaccinated. That could be something obvious that they could do. I think if we get under 7 (adjusted case rate), we could fill some percentage of the stadium with fans."