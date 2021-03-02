Santa Barbara County high school football teams wasted no time preparing for a season that could start in a little more than two weeks.

Santa Barbara County met the criteria for high school football to make its long-awaited return on Tuesday, allowing teams to start preparing for a season that will kick off March 19.

The California Department of Public Health altered its return-to-play guidelines on Feb. 19, providing a clear to path for football, water polo and soccer competition to return to the state.

Counties had to have an adjusted case rate of less than 14 per 100,000 for those outdoor, high-contact sports to return.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was unveiled to be 13.0, meaning high schools can start preparing for a football season that kicks off two weeks from Friday.

High schools began practicing with helmets and shorts Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. They can then hold full padded practices Friday, continue practicing next week, hold a scrimmage March 12 or 13 and have bona fide games on March 19.

The CIF Southern Section season runs through April 17, while the CIF Central Section season runs through April 23.

Lompoc High had about 36 players at Huyck Stadium for a practice in helmets in shorts on a windy Tuesday.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said he's ready to see his guys don helmets and pads later this week.

"It'll take a couple days to get used to everything, but the guys are so excited to get the pads on that we're not too worried about them being rusty or anything, we know that's going to happen," Jones said. "It's so hard to get ready for a game in 14 days when you've been in pods, that if anyone says 'We're going to be ready to play' that they've probably been breaking the protocols and the guidelines.

"We're going to be as ready as we can be and I'm just excited for the handful of seniors that stuck it out, I can't imagine going through this my senior year."

Lompoc is playing an all-league schedule, which nearly all area schools are doing. Righetti High, for instance, is scheduled to play a five-game schedule with the first game at Arroyo Grande on March 19. The Warriors then play at Paso Robles on March 26, host Templeton on April 2, play San Luis Obispo at home on April 9 and host St. Joseph on April 16 in an All-Mountain League schedule.

The Warriors have left April 23 open in case they need to make-up a game or could possibly add a game.

Santa Barbara County schools would need to test players and coaches in order to play football or water polo games unless the adjusted case rate is below 7 by the time the season starts.

"We're going to plan on testing our players the week of the first game," Jones said at Lompoc High Tuesday. "We'll test Monday or Tuesday unless we are under that 7 (adjusted case rate)."

In San Luis Obispo County, meanwhile, the adjusted case rate dropped to 6.8 Tuesday, meaning SLO County schools can play without testing players and coaches.

Santa Maria and Morro Bay are slated to play on March 19 and Morro Bay and Pioneer Valley will play on March 26 in Ocean League games. Nipomo plays Morro Bay on April 1.

St. Joseph is set to play at Paso Robles on March 19, at Arroyo Grande on March 26, at SLO on April 2, at home vs. Templeton on April 9 and at Righetti to close out the season.

Channel League schools, including Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo, were still finalizing their schedules. Though the Channel League had revised its football lineup for the 2020 season, the league was planning to play a schedule that mirrored the 2019 campaign.

There are no sectional or state playoffs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones said right now only immediate family members will be allowed at games.

"We'll all be masked up and following protocols, as far as people in the pressbox or fans, I haven't really hear, but I've heard that there will be two to four family members per player," Jones said. "I'm sure they'd let anyone in who's been vaccinated. That could be something obvious that they could do. I think if we get under 7 (adjusted case rate), we could fill some percentage of the stadium with fans."