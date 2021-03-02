As expected, Santa Barbara County met the criteria for high school football to make its long-awaited return.
The California Department of Public Health altered its return-to-play guidelines on Feb. 19, providing a clear to path for football, water polo and soccer competition to return to the state.
Counties had to have an adjusted case rate of less than 14 per 100,000 for those outdoor, high-contact sports to return.
On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was unveiled to be 13.0, meaning high schools can start preparing for a season that kicks off on March 19.
High schools could begin practicing with helmets and shorts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and hold full padded practices by Friday. They could continue practicing next week, hold a scrimmage March 12 or 13 and have bona fide games on March 19.
The CIF Southern Section season runs through April 17, while the CIF Central Section season runs through April 23.
Righetti High, for instance, is scheduled to play a five-game schedule with the first game at Arroyo Grande on March 19. The Warriors then play at Paso Robles on March 26, host Templeton on April 2, play San Luis Obispo at home on April 9 and host St. Joseph on April 16.
The Warriors have left April 23 open in case they need to make-up a game or could possibly add a game.
Santa Barbara County schools would need to test players and coaches in order to play football or water polo games unless the adjusted case rate is below 7 by the time the season starts.
In San Luis Obispo County, meanwhile, the adjusted case rate dropped to 6.8, meaning SLO County schools can play without testing players and coaches.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
In football, Santa Maria and Morro Bay are slated to play on March 19 and Morro Bay and Pioneer Valley will play on March 26. Nipomo plays Morro Bay on April 1.
St. Joseph is set to play at Paso Robles on March 19, at Arroyo Grande on March 26, at SLO on April 2, at home vs. Templeton on April 9 and at Righetti to close out the season.
Channel League schools, including Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo, were still finalizing their schedules. Though the Channel League had revised its football lineup for the 2020 season, the league was planning to play a schedule that mirrored the 2019 campaign.
There are no sectional or state playoffs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are currently league-only schedules being devised in the area.
Likely only immediate family members will be allowed at games.
122320 Langley SJHS 03.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley poses for a photo with his great grandfather after a signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley smiles after Wednesday's ceremony to celebrate his signing a scholarship to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 01.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley, second from left, poses for a photo with his family, including mother Barbara, father Kevin, brother Malakai and sister Braelyn, after a signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley poses for a photo with head coach Pepe Villasenor after a signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 05.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley reacts after a signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley and his father Kevin prepare for Darien's signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, has signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley prepares for his signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staaff
122320 Langley SJHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, has signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley takes photo after a signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
122320 Langley SJHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph football player Darien Langley, second from left, poses for a photo with his family, including mother Barbara, father Kevin, brother Malakai and sister Braelyn, after a signing ceremony Wednesday. Langley, a receiver and running back for the Knights, signed to play for UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 03.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler carries the ball during a practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo in October. Hamler led the offense during Saturday's scrimmage. He threw for two touchdowns and 173 yards.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 01.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler carries the ball during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 02.JPG
Cal Poly's first-year football coach Beau Baldwin and assistant coach Paul Wulf direct a fall practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo in October. Baldwin and his Mustangs have now postponed their spring season opener twice, with the team saying it's now hoping to start the season on March 13 at home against Southern Utah.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 04.JPG
Cal Poly running back Duy Tran-Sampson carries the ball during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 05.JPG
Cal Poly football players break after a morning practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs are preparing for a spring 2021 season that kicks off with a Feb. 27 game against Southern Utah.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 06.JPG
Cal Poly's Bradley Mickey runs a drill at Thursday morning's practice on the Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. Mickey is entering his fifth year as a member of the Cal Poly football team.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 07.JPG
Cal Poly linebacker Fenton Will, right, helps line up the Mustang defense during a fall ball practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. Will, who is entering his fourth season with the Mustangs, opened up practice ahead of the Mustangs' season-opening game set for Feb. 27 at UC Davis.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 08.JPG
Cal Poly running back Mark Biggins takes a hand-off from quarterback Hunter Raquet during Thursday's practice.
102920 Cal Poly 09.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Conor Bruce carries the ball during Thursday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 10.JPG
Cal Poly defensive back Brandon Davis participates in a drill during Thursday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 11.JPG
Cal Poly defensive back Freddie Gaines runs a drill at Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 12.JPG
Cal Poly's Nick White participates in a drill during Thursday's practice in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 13.JPG
Cal Poly linebacker Tim Miller tracks down teammate Mark Biggins during a drill during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 14.JPG
Cal Poly defensive back Bradley Mickey, center, eyes teammate Mark Biggins during a drill during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 15.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler looks to pass during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 16.JPG
Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin runs practice Thursday morning at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 17.JPG
Cal Poly freshman quarterback Jackson Pavitt handles the ball during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 18.JPG
The Cal Poly defense, including linebacker Fenton Will, center, reacts after a run by quarterback Jalen Hamler at a fall practice in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 19.JPG
Cal Poly's Hunter Raquet looks to pass during Thursday morning's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 20.JPG
Cal Poly players listen to coaches during Thursday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 21.JPG
Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin runs Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 22.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler readies for the snap during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 23.JPG
Cal Poly running back Duy Tran-Sampson runs during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 24.JPG
Cal Poly defensive back Bradley Mickey runs a drill during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 25.JPG
Cal Poly coaches run a drill during Thursday's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Colton Theaker 4
Cal Poly kicker Colton Theaker, an Arroyo Grande grad, is seen at practice in October.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 27.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Conor Bruce readies for the snap during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 28.JPG
Cal Poly receiver CJ Cole is seen during a fall practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo this past fall. Cole, entering his junior season with the Mustangs, carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards in the Mustangs' scrimmage Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 29.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler readies for the snap during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs held the second practice of their fall ball camp in preparation for a spring 2021 season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102920 Cal Poly 30.JPG
Cal Poly quarterback Conor Bruce runs with the ball during Thursday morning's practice at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Close
St. Joseph's Chris Barganier makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown against Lompoc a in Los Padres League game at St. Joseph High School on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims carries the ball during during a 24-23 win at St. Joseph on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lompoc's Derrick Portis runs the ball into the end zone in a 24-23 Braves win against St. Joseph on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims delivers a pass during a game at St. Joseph in 2014. The Braves rallied back for a 24-23 win to move to 8-0 on the season.
St. Joseph's Blake Jaeckels avoids a tackle by Lompoc's Toa Taua Friday night in a Los Padres League game at St. Joseph High School.
St. Joseph's Joe Guzman(1) jumps over Lompoc's Ryan Hale for the interception Friday in LPL game at St. Joseph High School.
Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims. jumping over St. Joseph's Patrick Rippy (12) as he runs the ball in a Los Padres League game at St. Joseph High School on Oct. 24, was named the LPL's MVP Wednesday.
St. Joseph's Blake Jaeckels runs fights off a tackle from Lompoc's Ruben Venegas Friday in LPL game at St. Joseph High School.
St. Joseph's Chris Barganier makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown against Lompoc a in Los Padres League game at St. Joseph High School on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims carries the ball during during a 24-23 win at St. Joseph on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lompoc's Derrick Portis runs the ball into the end zone in a 24-23 Braves win against St. Joseph on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims delivers a pass during a game at St. Joseph in 2014. The Braves rallied back for a 24-23 win to move to 8-0 on the season.
St. Joseph's Blake Jaeckels avoids a tackle by Lompoc's Toa Taua Friday night in a Los Padres League game at St. Joseph High School.
St. Joseph's Joe Guzman(1) jumps over Lompoc's Ryan Hale for the interception Friday in LPL game at St. Joseph High School.
Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims. jumping over St. Joseph's Patrick Rippy (12) as he runs the ball in a Los Padres League game at St. Joseph High School on Oct. 24, was named the LPL's MVP Wednesday.
St. Joseph's Blake Jaeckels runs fights off a tackle from Lompoc's Ruben Venegas Friday in LPL game at St. Joseph High School.