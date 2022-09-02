Righetti 39, Pioneer Valley 13
Arroyo Grande 26, San Luis Obispo 14
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Santa Barbara 20
Santa Ynez 59, Morro Bay 19
Carpinteria 16, Channel Islands 13
Mission Prep 37, Fresno McLane 0
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Paso Robles 35, Atascadero 21
East Bakersfield at Templeton
Nipomo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Orcutt Academy at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Photos: Lompoc runs away from Cabrillo in Big Game
Photos: Righetti rolls past PV in Battle for the Helmet
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 01.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 02.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 03.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 04.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 05.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 07.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 08.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 09.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 10.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 11.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 12.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 13.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 14.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 15.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 16.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 17.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 18.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 19.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 20.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 21.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 22.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 23.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 24.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 25.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 26.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 27.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 28.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 29.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 30.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 31.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 32.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 33.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 34.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 35.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 36.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 37.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 38.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 39.JPG
Updated
090222 ERHS PVHS FTB 40.JPG
Updated