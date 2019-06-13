Second annual area Senior North-South All-Star Softball Game
The second annual area Senior All-Star Softball Game is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Hancock College.
Graduating seniors from the Mountain and Ocean Leagues will participate. All proceeds from the game will be designated toward benefiting Stevie Wisz, a Righetti High School graduate and a member of the 2019 national championship UCLA softball team.
Wisz is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery June 21.
Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional
The Five Cities squad will host the 2019 Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional July 21-27 at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tourney by winning the 2018 Babe Ruth 14-U World Series.