WCWS UCLA Oklahoma Softball

Righetti High grad Stevie Wisz (12) pumps up the UCLA dugout in the sixth inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series against Oklahoma in the NCAA softball Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday.

 Alonzo Adams

Second annual area Senior North-South All-Star Softball Game

The second annual area Senior All-Star Softball Game is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Hancock College.

Graduating seniors from the Mountain and Ocean Leagues will participate. All proceeds from the game will be designated toward benefiting Stevie Wisz, a Righetti High School graduate and a member of the 2019 national championship UCLA softball team.

Wisz is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery June 21. 

Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional

The Five Cities squad will host the 2019 Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional July 21-27 at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.

Five Cities earned the right to host the tourney by winning the 2018 Babe Ruth 14-U World Series.  

