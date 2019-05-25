Judging by competitor and event organizer comments, the inaugural Central Coast Mountain Bike Series Enduro event on an unseasonably cool Saturday was a success.
"The course had a little bit of everything," said Cody Anderson of Arroyo Grande, concerning the 12.5-mile course at Orcutt Hill, off Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt. Anderson competed in the Expert Male Division, the second-highest division in the event.
"I thought (the course) was excellent. It had some fast flats. It had some technical downhills that tested athleticism."
According to preliminary results, Anderson finished fifth, in 12 minutes, 50.81 seconds. Michael Kirk won the divisional title in 12:19.06.
The Pro/Open Male and Pro/Open Female divisions were the highest. Stephen Richmond won the Pro/Open Male championship in 12:11.36. Nikki Peirtsegaele took the Pro/OPen Female title in 13:25.23.
The Santa Maria Valley Open Space organization was the event organizer. The organization was one of 15 sponsors listed for the event.
Santa Maria Valley Open Space president Jon Blanchard said his organization is a non-profit group that is under the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Parks organization.
Blanchard and other volunteers who worked at the event said the Santa Maria Valley Open Space organization put on the event with the goal of supporting work to bolster area off-road trails.
"We are putting 100 percent of the proceeds from the event today into maintenance of local (off-road) trails," Blanchard said.
Blanchard spoke at Orcutt Community Park, a few miles from the Orcutt Hill trail, where on-site registration took place.
Richard Niles, the Santa Maria Valley Open Space treasurer, said his organization hopes to make the Central Coast Mountain Bike Series Enduro competition an annual event, and initial reaction Saturday was overwhelmingly positive.
"My gosh, this has definitely exceeded our expectations," said Crystal Heavener, a volunteer worker at the event.
"Being our first time, we're finding out today what we can improve on, what we can fix, but we have gotten a lot of positive feedback, and it has been a good turnout."
Ron Lovell of Santa Maria Valley Open Space, an event race coordinator, said, "We were hoping for 100 riders (total). We had approximately 160."
Brody Harrison, 11, won the Kids Enduro Male Division race in 5:35.14. Alana Cowan, another 11-year-old, won the Kids Enduro Female Division race in 6:11.17. Those races were each 1.5 miles.
Harrison is from Atascadero. Cowan is from San Luis Obispo.
"This is the first bike race I've been in," Harrison said. "I ride bikes a lot, and I thought (competing in a bike race) would be fun.
"I liked the course. It was a fun course."
Cowan said, "This was my first bike race. I've been in BMX races before.
"In BMX races, you use just one gear on a groomed trail. I like this kind of race better. I like racing in the dirt."
The adult races were run in four stages while the youth races were run in one stage.
"I think this went very well," Melanie Batchelor who, along with her husband, Nick Batchelor, was a race director, said.
"I don't think a lot of people even knew where Orcutt Hill was before this."
Heavener said there had been talk among event organizers of trying to organize a raffle for Dennis Fidel, a local mountain biker who was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for immediate spinal surgery after being injured May 20 while riding the Orcutt Hill trails.
"We couldn't get the required permit to do it, though," Heavener said.
A gofundme Facebook page for Fidel said Fidel is regaining sensation in his limbs.