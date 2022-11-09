The Hancock College side kept one of the best women's soccer seasons in school history rolling Tuesday night.
After not getting anything past Oxnard goalkeeper Daisy Ramos in the first half, the Bulldogs scored four times in the second and came away with a 4-0 win in a Western State Conference North Division game at Righetti High School on Hancock's Sophomore Night.
The Bulldogs beat the Condors 9-0 when the teams played each other at Oxnard on Oct. 14.
Hancock (12-1-5, 8-1-2) wrapped up second place in the WSC North. The Bulldogs will play their regular season finale at Ventura Friday night in a 5 p.m. WSC North game. Oxnard finished 5-14-0, 2-10-0. Cuesta was not able to field a team and thus forfeited all 12 of its scheduled WSC North games.
Santa Barbara (9-1-2) clinched a share of the WSC North title with a 2-0 win against Moorpark at Santa Barbara Tuesday night. If Hancock wins at Ventura, it will earn the first shared conference women's soccer title in school history.
"We've just been kind of taking things as they come," as the prospect of a historic season approaches, said Hancock striker Antoinette Terrones after she scored the first and third Hancock goals Tuesday night. Luz Aguirre scored the second Hancock goal, and Emely Graciliano Sanchez knocked in the fourth.
The game Tuesday night was moved from the Bulldogs' usual home site on their campus to Righetti because of Senior Night. That turned out to be fortunate. Because of a soaking rain that day, the prospect of the teams being able to play on Hancock's natural grass pitch would have been doubtful. As it was, the game took place on the Righetti turf.
If Santa Barbara and Hancock tie for the WSC North championship, the Vaqueros will get the nod for the top WSC North playoff seed by virtue of a win and a tie in the teams' two-game series finish.
The seeding committee for the playoffs will meet Sunday. If the Bulldogs are awarded a postseason berth, it would be just the second time in school history for a Hancock women's soccer team in the playoffs.
Ramos was beyond outstanding Tuesday night and finished with 27 - that's right, 27 - saves against the Bulldogs. The Hancock offense spent a lot of time in the first half firing futile shots right at her. Ramos did make one particularly good save, knocking a promising-looking high shot up and over the top bar.
Hancock started angling shots away from Ramos after intermission, and the strategy worked. Torres knocked a right-to-left shot into the left side of the net less than two minutes after the break for the first goal.
Aguirre booted home a shot from point blank range into the right side of the net at the 3:18 mark of the half. Terrones sent a shot just inside the right post at the 25:40 mark after the break for the fourth mark, and Gracialano Sanchez drove home a hard right-to-left shot with 19:29 left.
"It was a little frustrating in the first half," said Terrones. "We figured out that we would have to shoot more shots away from (Ramos). We got a good talking to (from the coaches at halftime), and in the second half we were more patient."
Hope Smith assisted on the first Hancock goal. Team points leader Cynthia Ramirez assisted on the second and Gracialano Sanchez assisted on the third moments before she scored an unassisted goal.
Defender Jessica Gil led a Hancock defense that easily repelled most of the few thrusts the Condors made inside Bulldogs territory.
Oxnard took one shot, a pretty good free kick by Angela Baltazar from 30 yards out in the second half. Hancock goalkeeper Ally Britt reached up and grabbed it for the lone Bulldogs save.
Men's soccer
Santa Monica 7, Hancock 1
Jose Baro, with an assist from Jose Perez, scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs who dropped to 3-13-3, 2-6-1 with a Western State Conference North loss at Santa Monica.
Seven Corsairs scored a goal apiece. Javier Mendoza and Taj Winnard both had two assists and a goal for Santa Monica (13-3-5, 6-1-1).
Girls water polo
CIF Central Section Playoffs
Clovis 7, Arroyo Grande 4
The No. 3 Cougars (20-11) knocked out the No. 2 Eagles (24-7) in a Division 1 semifinal at Arroyo Grande.
Berkley Sinner scored two goals apiece for the Eagles, and Natalie Whitfield and Ane Smith both tallied once.
Kayla Cecena had two assists for Arroyo Grande, and Smith had one. Freshman Eagles goalkeeper Bay Burnett made seven saves.
The Eagles beat the Cougars 8-5 in a Sept. 3 tournament game. The Cougars beat the Eagles 11-7 in another tournament game Oct. 21.