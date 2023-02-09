The Hancock College basketball teams had a rough night on Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer Night Wednesday night.
Larry Carney, a former veteran Santa Maria High School girls basketball coach and Hancock women’s basketball assistant, was honored at halftime of the men’s game. Carney, who has lost multiple family members to cancer, is a four-time cancer survivor.
The Moorpark women and men swept the Western State Conference North Division doubleheader at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The first-place Raiders (21-5, 10-0) rolled to a 58-37 win over the Bulldogs (17-8, 6-3) in the women’s game.
The Moorpark men beat Hancock 86-73 to move to 15-11, 7-3. Hancock, which lost for the second straight time to an opponent the Bulldogs beat by double digits in the first round of conference games, dropped to 16-9, 6-3.
The previous Saturday night, the Bulldogs lost a 21-point lead in the last 11 minutes and fell 74-73 to Cuesta at home.
Carney said before the start of the men’s game Wednesday night that it was good to get out and see some old friends at the games.
“I (generally) stay away from crowds. The cancer’s in my bones, so my immune system is down.”
“I go in for (cancer) treatment in Santa Barbara tomorrow,” Carney said Wednesday night. “It’s been 28 years of this stuff.”
Meanwhile, “It’s been good to catch up,” Carney said.
The Moorpark women led 29-18 at halftime and cruised in from there against the Bulldogs, who shot just 28.6 percent from the floor (14-for-49, and just 1-for-10 on 3-pointers).
Sabrina Belquist led Moorpark with a game high 14 points. Skylar Dillon scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Raiders, who out-rebounded the Bulldogs 39-31. Success Prysock led Moorpark in rebounds with eight.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
India Dowling-Green led Hancock in points and rebounds, with 12 and nine respectively. She was the only Bulldog who shot well from the floor, 5-for-11.
The Moorpark men scored the first five points and never trailed. Quincy Bentley tied the game briefly for the Bulldogs, at 28-28. The Raiders, who led 35-28 at halftime, responded with an 11-0 run.
The Bulldogs came no closer than nine points afterward. With Moorpark ahead 76-60 with about three minutes left, fans started filing out.
Hancock couldn’t overcome the 1-2 Moorpark punch of Justin Stanziano and Jack Benyshek. They both scored 25 points. The pair shot a combined 16-for-27 from the field, and Stanziano went 9-for-13.
Jamal Unuakhalu pulled down eight rebounds for the Raiders.
After making one basket in four tries in the first half, Hancock season scoring leader Traevon Pierre-Louis finished with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds. He wound up shooting 6-for-12.
Kevin Kogbara and Zachary Asleson scored 12 points each for Hancock. Caleb Whalen had 10. Kogbara gave the Bulldogs a solid game after going down hard late against Cuesta and leaving the game in a wheelchair.
Moorpark had 17 assists and 16 turnovers. Hancock had 20 turnovers and just nine assists.
The Hancock women and men will play in a WSC North doubleheader at Los Angeles Pierce Saturday. The women’s game is slated to start at 3 pm. The men’s game is set to tip off at 5 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.