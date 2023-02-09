020923 Carney 01
 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Hancock College basketball teams had a rough night on Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer Night Wednesday night.

Larry Carney, a former veteran Santa Maria High School girls basketball coach and Hancock women’s basketball assistant, was honored at halftime of the men’s game. Carney, who has lost multiple family members to cancer, is a four-time cancer survivor.

The Moorpark women and men swept the Western State Conference North Division doubleheader at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The first-place Raiders (21-5, 10-0) rolled to a 58-37 win over the Bulldogs (17-8, 6-3) in the women’s game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

