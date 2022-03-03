Hancock's softball team bounced back into the win column with an 11-3 win over LA Valley on Thursday.
The Bulldogs were led by freshman Briana Muñoz, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs. Muñoz, a freshman from St. Joseph, had a triple and also threw a complete game in the circle for the Bulldogs, going six innings while allowing five hits and three earned runs. She struck out four.
The Bulldogs are now 10-5 on the season and will next play on March 10 with a home game against Santa Monica, set for 2:30 p.m.
Muñoz tripled in Mya Mendoza for the first run of the game. Xchelle Glidewell then drove Muñoz home with a sacrifice fly. Alyssa Jones then doubled home two runs to put the 'Dogs up 4-0.
Lisette Coria tripled home two runs to give Hancock a 7-0 lead. The Monarchs scored three straight runs in the fifth and sixth innings, before Hancock put the game away with four runs in the sixth.
Muñoz singled home Mendoza, Antoinette Terrones singled home Muñoz and Coria reached on an error to bring a run home before Abigail Salazar singled in Madison Gamble.
Jones went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs as Coria had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Mendoza, Gamble and Jones each had a double while Muñoz and Coria had triples.
Muñoz is leading Hancock in hits, runs, RBIs and batting average on the season. She's hitting .481 with 26 hits, five doubles, three triples, four homers and 21 RBIs.
College baseball
Hancock rebounds vs. Cuesta
After suffering a 20-8 loss to Cuesta on Tuesday, Hancock bounced back to beat the Cougars 10-8 on Thursday.
Hancock went up 4-0 with four runs in the third before Cuesta tied the score with two in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth. Hancock erupted for six runs in the sixth and held off Cuesta, which scored four times in the final two innings.
Catcher Evan Steinberger had another big game, driving home three runs while recording two hits.
Jake Steels went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Parker Haskell had a three-run home run in the sixth that scored Kalub Ramirez and Joey Freitas that put the 'Dogs up 7-4.
Nate Wenzel was huge on the mound for Hancock, going seven innings while allowing just three earned runs after Hancock pitchers allowed 22 hits and 20 runs in the loss on Tuesday.
Luke Kovach picked up the save after Vander Hodges allowed four runs in a 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Ruley and Caelan Dalman each had a double for Hancock.
Steels got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third. Steinberger then singled home two more before another run scored on a Freitas fielder's choice.
Ethan Royal, an Arroyo Grande grad, got Cuesta going with an RBI single in the third as Cuesta tied the game with four straight runs before Haskell's three-run bomb in the sixth.
Dalman then doubled home a run before Ruley doubled home Dalman. Steinberger singled home Ruley for Hancock's final run.
Kirk Woolf homered in the eighth for Cuesta.
Hancock is set to host Cuesta on Saturday at 1 p.m. before hosting Oxnard on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are 10-6 on the season.