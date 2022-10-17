101422 AHC Footbal ELAC 02

Hancock College linebacker Jesse Garza reads the defense during a home game. The Bulldogs beat East Los Angeles Saturday 23-19, improving to 3-3 on the season. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College football team ended two streaks Saturday - a two-game East Los Angeles winning streak and a three-game Hancock losing streak.

In his first start of the year, Hancock freshman quarterback Jackson Clavel connected with Jaleel Walker for a 12-yard touchdown pass for the winning score, Sidney Jefferies made two big interceptions late to make the Hancock lead hold up, and the Bulldogs edged the Huskies 23-19 for a come-from-behind win at Hancock in the Northern League opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs moved to 3-3, 1-0. The Huskies are 3-3, 0-1. Hancock won because it scored on the first play from scrimmage in the third and fourth quarters.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you