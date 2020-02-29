Hancock Rodeo Club has a new practice arena

A graduate of Canoga Park’s Cleveland High School, Sanchez didn’t get involved in rodeo until she attended LA Pierce College.

“I got started in rodeo at Pierce,” said Sanchez. “I’m still in touch with my old coach Ron Wexler. I still remember all the things he taught me and now, I’m trying to teach those things to these young women.”

The Hancock rodeo club currently has seven competing members.

They also have several club members who don’t compete but work in other areas to support the fledgling program.

“Everyone is welcome,” said team adviser Erin Krier. “You don’t have to ride and rope. There are a lot of people involved like timers, judges and stock handlers. If you’re interested in rodeo, then you should join the club.”

Unique among Hancock’s sports teams, rodeo is a club program and, as such, falls under the school’s Agriculture Department under the supervision of Krier, the head of AHC’s Ag Dept.

“As a club team, we don’t get any funds from Hancock,” said Krier. “We get all our money from donations and fundraising.”

One of those donations came from Robert Nicholson who has donated the use of his arena to the school.