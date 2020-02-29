Hancock Rodeo Club has a new practice arena

Hancock Rodeo Club has found a home.
On the heels of naming Los Alamos’ Karla Sanchez the club program’s first head coach, the team has found its first practice facility.
“We’re practicing three days a week at Nicholson Arena in Nipomo,” Sanchez said during Tuesday’s practice. “Right now, it’s a temporary place. We’re hoping to have a permanent place soon, one with roping chutes and bucking chutes.”
Sanchez is a certified cowgirl; a Gold Card member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), a WPRA Western Circuit spokeswoman and a regular barrel racer in rodeos throughout the west.
Sanchez is also the Barrel Racing Director for District 7 — The Magnificent 7 — of the California High School Rodeo Association.
“I still compete very aggressively in rodeos in California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Idaho,” said Sanchez. “I can only enter about 30 rodeos a year — you have to compete in about 90 a year to earn enough money to qualify for the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) but I still need my day job.”
That day job is a state brand inspector. She is also a private horse trainer and riding instructor.
Sanchez grew up in the San Fernando Valley.
A graduate of Canoga Park’s Cleveland High School, Sanchez didn’t get involved in rodeo until she attended LA Pierce College.
“I got started in rodeo at Pierce,” said Sanchez. “I’m still in touch with my old coach Ron Wexler. I still remember all the things he taught me and now, I’m trying to teach those things to these young women.”
The Hancock rodeo club currently has seven competing members.
They also have several club members who don’t compete but work in other areas to support the fledgling program.
You have free articles remaining.
“Everyone is welcome,” said team adviser Erin Krier. “You don’t have to ride and rope. There are a lot of people involved like timers, judges and stock handlers. If you’re interested in rodeo, then you should join the club.”
Unique among Hancock’s sports teams, rodeo is a club program and, as such, falls under the school’s Agriculture Department under the supervision of Krier, the head of AHC’s Ag Dept.
“As a club team, we don’t get any funds from Hancock,” said Krier. “We get all our money from donations and fundraising.”
One of those donations came from Robert Nicholson who has donated the use of his arena to the school.
“I’m happy to do what I can to help these girls,” said Nicholson. “My daughter Briana used to practice here but she isn’t using it anymore. I’m glad someone is getting some use out of it.”
“The (Santa Barbara) Old Spanish Days Fiesta was looking for volunteers last summer,” said Krier. “We had some club members go down and they acted as ticket takers and the Fiesta gave us a nice donation.”
The biggest fundraiser comes at the Hancock Rodeo Boosters’ dinner and auction.
“The Boosters is a 501C3 non-profit organization. It’s separate from the college. Keith Pierce is the President,” said Jim Glines, the Chairman of the Board of the Community Bank of Santa Maria and the chairman of the Boosters’ dinner and auction committee. “The club doesn’t get any funding from the college. All the club’s expenses — the coach’s salary, entry fees, team vests and jackets, etc., comes from donations and fundraising. Last year, in our first dinner and auction, we were able to raise enough money to cover most of the team’s costs for this year.”
“We are glad that the community is investing in this unique program,” said Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers. “With college resources scarce, we would not be able to have a team without the donors and community partners.”
“We’re glad President Walthers came out to practice today,” said Sanchez. “He’s never been here before.”
“Jim got me involved. It’s fun to see them practice,” said Walthers. “I’m not a cowboy. I know just enough about rodeo to be dangerous but I did grow up about two miles from the Mesquite Rodeo in Texas.
“And having this rodeo club program gives local high school rodeo athletes another reason why they should choose Allan Hancock College.”
The team is currently practicing for the upcoming Fresno State College Rodeo, March 6-7, in Clovis.
This year’s Boosters Dinner and Auction is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Santa Maris Elks Lodge.