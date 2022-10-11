The Hancock College men's soccer team has had some struggles this year, but the Bulldogs rolled to a win at home Tuesday in their Western State Conference opener.

Jose Perez scored twice and had an assist as Hancock beat Moorpark 5-1. The Bulldogs moved to 2-7-2, 1-0. The Raiders are 0-9-2, 0-1.

Jose Espinoza snapped a scoreless tie for the Bulldogs when he scored an unassisted goal at the 41:08 mark of the first half. Braden Johnson, with an assist from Jose Perez, scored near the end of the first half to give the Bulldogs a 2-0.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you