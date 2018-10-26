Long-time Santa Barbara County football rivals Santa Barbara City College and Hancock College will go at it Saturday, and for the second consecutive year the game will be a Pacific League one.
The game will mark Hancock's Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on the Hancock campus.
The teams are going in opposite directions, momentum wise. The Bulldogs (6-1, 2-0) are the defending league champs and have won five straight. SBCC's Vaqueros are 1-6, 0-2 and have lost six straight since a 45-0 rout of winless Compton in their opener.
The Vaqueros will have to deal with a Hancock rushing game that has the three rushing touchdown leaders in the league. Ryheem Skinner has rushed for nine touchdowns, Jayden Vargas for seven and Isaac Bausley for six.
Skinner and Vargas account for almost 200 yards of rushing between them (the Vaqueros rush for 104 yards a game as a team). Skinner, at 120 yards a game, leads the league in rushing. Vargas, a freshman who starred for St. Joseph, is second at 71.
Two Hancock defenders are among the league leaders in quarterback sacks. Lineman Dominic King is third with 5.5. Linebacker Angelo Ortiz is fourth with five.
Ortiz also has 14.5 tackles for loss. He and defensive back Curt McDonald have made some particularly timely plays for the Bulldogs this season.
So has Seth Matthysse. Besides his steady play at defensive back, Matthysse blocked two punts in regulation against Pasadena City College two weeks ago, and that helped the Bulldogs get to overtime. Hancock eventually won on Vargas' 23-yard run on Hancock's second overtime play.
Just one of SBCC's statistical leaders on offense, Tamir Walker, has played in all seven games for the Vaqueros. Walker is the second-leading rusher on the team, at 51 yards a game and 3.6 yards a carry.
The team rushing leader, Will Bayonne (54 yards a game, 4.0 yards a carry) has played in four games. None of the Vaqueros' four quarterbacks listed in the team stats has played in every game.
SBCC's defense has done fairly well in terms of yards allowed. The Vaqueros give up 205 yards passing and 119 yards rushing a game. The Vaqueros haven't been quite as good in terms of points allowed. They give up 27 a game.
The Vaqueros have been particularly good at recovering other teams' fumbles. They have recovered 17 of 21 opposition fumbles. The Vaqueros have put the ball on the ground 18 times themselves but have lost just eight fumbles.
The offense hasn't been particularly strong. The Vaqueros average just 169 yards a game of total offense. Their two conference games have ended with a 23-7 loss to Los Angeles Pierce and a 17-14 loss to Los Angeles Harbor.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a 52-0 thrashing of Santa Monica at Santa Monica.
Hancock's modus operandi on offense this year has been fairly typical. The Bulldogs run the ball for almost 300 yards a game. They pass for about 114. Hancock's top four ballcarriers, Skinner, Vargas, Eddie Battle and Bausley, all average more than four yards a carry.
Joe Guzman has emerged as a solid receiver for the Bulldogs. At 44 yards in receptions a game, he is easily the team leader in that department.
The Bulldogs' defense allows opponents well under 300 yards of total offense a game, 172 passing and just under 100 rushing.
Returner Domanic Chapa has helped freshmen McDonald and Matthysse anchor an effective Hancock secondary.