A 48-14 Pacific League Saturday win over Santa Barbara County rival Santa Barbara City College in hand, the Hancock football team will turn its attention to its big game at Los Angeles Pierce College next week.
"They're a handful," Hancock coach Kris Dutra said of the Brahmas after the Bulldogs won on their campus on Hancock's 15th annual Military Appreciation Day. "We're going to have to play better than we did today to beat those guys."
The Hancock-Pierce game is set for 4 p.m. next Saturday at Pierce. The Bulldogs (7-1, 3-0) have not lost a Pacific League game in eight tries. The Brahmas, 4-3, 2-0 had a three-game winning streak going into its Saturday night game against Los Angeles Harbor.
The Bulldogs did plenty right in the second half Saturday, but they were hit with 95 yards in accepted penalties for the game. They also left potential points begging near the end of the first half when the clock ran out before Hancock could spike the ball to get a play off from the Santa Barbara 2.
Before the Hancock offense got into a groove, the Vaqueros intercepted Hancock starting quarterback Steven Schouten three times.
"We know we're going to have to focus," for the Pierce game, said Hancock offensive lineman TJ Boone. "That's the big one. If we win that one, the (Pacific League) championship will probably be in hand.'
The Bulldogs put themselves at 7-1, 3-0 by out-scoring the Vaqueros (1-7, 0-3) 35-7 in the second half Saturday. Hancock came into the game ranked second in the American Division and 20th in California.
Thanks to four quarterback sacks, the Vaqueros had minus 20 yards rushing.
Hancock's vaunted run game hardly got anything in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs' backs started successfully bouncing their runs outside afterward.
The leading rusher in the American Division, Ryheem Skinner, ran for 110 yards and a score, a 34-yard tackle-breaking burst up the middle at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter to put Hancock ahead for good with the last score of the half.
Jayden Vargas ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Lineman Dominic King helped the Bulldogs shut down the Vaqueros' run game completely, and the Vaqueros had just 37 yards of total offense in the first half and 102 for the game.
Boone said the defense's good work helped put the offense's collective mind more at ease.
"(Our defense) kept us in the game," said Boone. "(The Vaqueros) had our offense down in the first half."
Boone said Hancock's linemen didn't change anything in their blocking scheme. The Bulldogs' yards just came steadily as the game went along.
"We just started blocking better, and our communication on offense got better in the second half," said Boone.
Santa Barbara came into the game with a solid run defense, having allowed an average of just 119 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs, however, kept piling up the rushing yardage after the first quarter, and they wound up with 347 rushing yards, even better than their average of 305.
Seth Matthysse and Angelo Ortiz set up the first score of the game. They tackled Santa Barbara punter Martin Ahlstroem at the Santa Barbara 12 after Ahlstroem dropped the deep snap and tried to run. That set up a one-yard Vargas touchdown plunge at the 13:06 mark of the second quarter.
Santa Barbara linebacker Alex Andrade got a hand on Schouten's screen pass, tipped the ball to himself and ran with it to the Hancock 10. Two plays later, Tamir Walker caught the Hancock defense cold on a halfback option pass and an utterly alone Nick Foster caught the ball in the end zone for the tying score.
Hancock salted the game away with scoring drives on its first two second-half possessions. Isaac Bausley bolted 37 yards to cap off a 75-yard drive, and Vargas ran for a three-yard touchdown to end a 53-yard scoring march.
Ortiz grabbed a pass on a fake punt try and ran 44 yards with it for Hancock's last touchdown of a 21-point third quarter.
Schouten went in from two yards out early in the fourth. Foster kept a drive alive with a one-handed grab on a fourth-down pass, and he caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Franco De Luca shortly afterward.
After seeing a holding penalty cancel his 44-yard touchdown run, Hancock reserve Qualik Davis bolted 63 yards for a score later. There were no flags on that one.
Foster was the leading receiver, with eight catches for a total of 81 yards.
Girls Tennis
Area Tournament (Thursday)
Top-seeded Arroyo Grande teammates,and sisters Delanie and Peyton Dunkle advanced at San Luis Obispo High School to the CIF Central Section Individual Tournament.
The top four singles players and top four doubles teams advanced. Unbeaten Sierra Redman of Morro Bay, the inaugural Ocean League Tournament champion, advanced to the sectional tourney.
Delanie Dunkle, a Cal Poly commit, won the inaugural Mountain League Singles Tournament championship. Peyton Dunkle finished second.
The top six singles and doubles finishers from both the Mountain and Ocean League competed at the Area Tournament.