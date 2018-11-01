Michele Marceleno did not like how her senior track season at Pioneer Valley High School went, so she decided to give cross country another go at Hancock College in 2018.
That was a good choice. Marceleno, who said she ran cross country for just one season, her junior year, in high school has qualified for the Southern California Championships. The race will start at 10 a.m. Friday at Cerritos Regional Park.
California junior college cross country courses are 5K.
"I think my last year in track, I had a setback," Merceleno said during a Wednesday workout at the Hancock College track.
"I wasn't happy with my season so I decided to do it all over again, start fresh in cross country."
Marceleno's season got off to a slow start, but she worked her way into running a series of good races, and she qualified at the Oct. 19 Western State Conference Finals at Citrus Park for the SoCal meet.
"I got started a little late," this year, Marceleno said. "I think I started a week or two before I actually started taking classes.
"A part of me knew I could get to this place, but I knew I would have to make the effort to make the SoCal meet and then the state meet."
The State Championships will take place the weekend of Nov. 16 at Woodward Park in Fresno. Veteran Hancock coach Louie Quintana thinks Marceleno has what it takes to qualify for that meet.
"You have to finish in the top 50 percent (at the SoCal meet) to qualify, and there's no reason she shouldn't," Quintana said.
"The Cerritos course is mainly flat, with some rolling hills. She likes that kind of course, but (the course) doesn't matter. She's made good improvement during the season. She's ready to go."
Hancock did not have the five runners required to get a team score in any meet this year, but Marceleno's results have been steady.
"I always knew she had it in her," Quintana said after one particularly good Marceleno result earlier in the year.
Marceleno said she knew after the Moorpark Invitational, her last race before the WSC Finals, that she had a chance to run herself into the post-season.
"I had a good time at Moorpark, 22:29 I think. I'd had some good races," Marceleno said.
"Now, I'll be happy with at least a 21 Friday."
Marceleno said she is not sure at this point whether or not she will run track for Hancock next spring.
"I'll be taking a bit more classes that semester, but I might run track," she said.
"The mile (actually 1,600 meters) was my favorite race in high school track, so the 1,500 would be my favorite if I run this spring."
The next longest junior college race after the 1,500 is the 5,000. Though it's the same distances as a cross country course, "It's 12 and a half laps around a track, so it's boring," said Marceleno.
"I'd be willing to do it, though."