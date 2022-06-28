Beginning this fall, Hancock College is adding women's golf to the list of sponsored collegiate sports.
"We're very excited to be adding women's golf to our list of athletic programs offered here at Allan Hancock," athletic director Kim Ensing said in an email from the school. "This will be a welcomed addition to our growing department that is aiming to reach extraordinary heights in the future."
The move resurrects the program, which was suspended more than two decades ago. The Bulldogs women's golf program will be coached by 'Big' John McComish, who has served as the men's golf coach for five seasons. Prior to joining the coaching ranks, McComish was a professional golfer for 13 years and spent five years on the PGA Tour.
The team will compete as a member of the Western State Conference in the fall against Antelope Valley, Canyons, Citrus, Bakersfield, Moorpark, and Santa Barbara. A final schedule for the upcoming season will be released at a later date.
For additional information related to the golf programs or to express interest as a potential student-athlete for the team, contact McComish at golfpro313@gmail.com. Interested student-athletes are also encouraged to complete the school's prospective student-athlete form online at https://ahcbulldogs.com/recruits/first_contact_form.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
Camps are set for July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Hancock golf reunion
Members of the Hancock College men's baseball team are organizing a reunion golf tournament set for July 1.
The tournament is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 Hancock College state champion.
The golf tournament will be held at Rancho Maria. The cost is $50 for the tournament and $50 for the dinner that follows the tournament. The dinner will also be held at Rancho Maria.
Those interested in playing in the tournament or attending the dinner can call former Hancock pitcher Michael Bettencourt at (805) 260-3349.
The tournament and reunion is open to any area baseball players with ties to the area, even those who didn't play for Hancock.
Firework sales
Area youth sports organizations are hosting firework stands around the Central Coast this week.
The Fourth of July fireworks sales are typically the biggest fundraisers of the year for most youth sports groups.
Orcutt Academy’s robotics team, Spartatroniks, began selling fireworks through a collaboration with Phantom Fireworks on June 28.The booth is located inside the Home Depot parking lot, 2120 S. Bradley Rd., in Santa Maria. The booth will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until July 4, when the booth will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
This fundraiser allows the team to give its students a STEM and business experience through being on the student-lead robotics team.
This is Spartatronik’s third annual Fireworks Booth fundraiser. Spartatronik’s last firework’s booth fundraiser was very successful, allowing the team to raise about $30,000 in order to support the non-profit team.
Righetti High's football program has a fireworks booth at 2263 S. Broadway, across from the Jack In the Box in Santa Maria. The booth will be open from 12-8 p.m. on June 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 31-July 1 and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 2-3. On July 4, the booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Santa Maria Fastpitch Girls Softball League is hosting a fireworks sale in front of the Smart N Final in Santa Maria, at 1721 S, Broadway.
The group will sell safe-and-sane fireworks from 4-8 p.m. on June 29 through July 1. The stand is opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2-4.
The Coastal Valley Soccer Club will have a stand at the CVS located on South Broadway starting at 10 a.m. The stand will be open until 8 p.m.
Santa Maria Southside is selling TNT fireworks at 901 W. Main St. The club is raffling off TNT’s BIG BANG again this year. Tickets available at the booth with a $10 donation per entry.
Any other youth sports groups who would like to have their information listed for fireworks sales can send an email to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.
SMHS golf tourney
Santa Maria High School's football program is set to hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, July 11 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Those who wish to participate can sign up online at the Saints' booster fundraiser site, saintsfootballboosters.com/Golf or by emailing saintsfootballboosters@gmail.com.
Checks can be made payable to Saints Football Boosters and can be sent to 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA, 93458, c/o Saints Football Boosters.
Registration is set to start on July 11 at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $600 for a foursome that includes lunch, dinner party, awards and a silent and live auction. The boosters are also looking for sponsors. Hole and program sponsors are $250 and hole, program and stadium sponsors are $500.
The Saints Boosters Club is a 501c3 non-profit with a tax ID No. of 46-0957084.