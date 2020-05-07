Hancock College student athletes build bond that will outlast collegiate careers

The same happens when a Hancock football player announces an offer or commitment.

But the players' bond is even more apparent within their own teams.

Last week, when Harding, Mayowa Akinsanya and DJ Searcy were the stars of a Zoom meeting to celebrate their signing with four-year universities to play basketball, about 30 people jumped in on the session.

There were school faculty members, coaches and more than a dozen teammates each taking the time to personally congratulate all three of the signees.

Multiple players told each other they loved each other and that they were proud of them.

There was this exchange:

"I love you guys, you guys know it," head coach Tyson Aye said.

"Love you too, coach," Harding, Akinsanya and Searcy all said in unison.

"I love you, too," Mensah, who was on the call, butted in.

"I'm gonna miss going to war with y'all," point guard Grant Johnson told his former teammates. "It's not even about basketball, man. Our kids are going to be friends with each other. It's just a brotherhood forever. I love you all and I can't wait to see you guys do great things in the future."