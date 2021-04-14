012619 Hancock vs LA Pierce 05.jpg
Hancock College pitcher Trevor Garcia, seen as he delivers a pitch during a home game against LA Pierce College, struck out 10 batters in six innings during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Cuesta.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

The Hancock College baseball team scored its first victory over the season in an 8-1 win at Cuesta on Tuesday.

Trevor Garcia, a sophomore out of Santa Maria High, earned the win after punching out 10 batters and allowing just five hits through six innings of work. Lucas Earle, Vance Serrano and Parker Haskell also saw action on the hill. 

The Bulldogs (1-1) scored in the opening frame after a single from Lompoc grad Jeff Ray scored one runner. Hancock had a productive five-run inning in the top of the fourth after a single by Travis Welker plated one run. Joey Freitas then brought two runners home with a single to center field.

Ray earned a second RBI on a sacrifice fly to right field and scored an additional run on an error. Hancock then scored twice on wild pitches in the top of the sixth inning. The Cougars (1-2) scored their lone run in the eighth.

The Santa Ynez High grad Welker led the squad at the plate with a 2-for-2 showing while recording one RBI and three runs. Ray and RJ Clayton also notched multi-hit performances with two apiece. Both teams finished the contest with nine hits and two errors.

St. Joseph grad Zach Morris started in right field for the Cougars and went 1-for-3. Zach Trevino, another former Knight, struck out one in 2/3 innings of relief pitching. 

Hancock will return to action on Thursday with a home game against Cuesta. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. at John Osborne Field.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph 2, Paso Robles 1

After the game was tied 1-1 at half, the Knights got past the Bearcats.

Pas Robles scored first in 21st minute before the Knights added a goal in the 32nd minute and the winner in the 57th.

Kaihla Lopez scored on a dazzling 30-yard shot for the Knights' first goal.

Natalie Lima tossed a long throw in to Monica Zepeda, who sneaked the shot past the goalie for a 2-1 lead.

Genesis Rodriguez made six saves for the Knights.

"I would say that Bella Cosma was just amazing," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. " She was moving through players like butter."

St. Joseph is now 1-0 in Mountain League games and 3-1-1 overall. They play at Righetti at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 1 

Nipomo lead 2-1 at the break and added another goal in the second half to win 3-1.

Nipomo's goals were scored by Emely Graciliano, assisted by Annette Vargas; and by Ximena Hinojosa-Perez, on an assist by Iliana Murgia.

The third Nipomo goal came from Hinojosa-Perez, who put the ball in the goal on a goalie deflected shot taken by Murgia.

Nipomo remains in first place in the Ocean League with a 4-0 record.

