If the Hancock College bullpen pitchers continue to perform the way they did Saturday, the Bulldogs will be tough to deal with the rest of the Western State Conference campaign.
Hancock relievers Dylan Kelley, Slim Lopez and Issac Baez kept the Oxnard hitters in check after the Condors scored four unearned runs in the first inning, and the Bulldogs rallied to beat the Condors 9-5 in a WSC North game at Hancock.
Baez (1-3) earned the win by keeping Condors hitless in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings in his three innings of work. Hancock snapped a 5-all tie with four runs in the eighth. Mike McLean singled in Jeffrey Ray with the winning run on a one-hop shot that caromed high off Oxnard reliever Jason Gomez's leg and into center field.
Hancock moved to 12-10, 4-2 with a second-straight come-from-behind win over the Condors. (7-13-1, 0-6).
"Getting to 4-2 (in conference games), this is a big momentum builder for us," said Baez.
Kelley came in for Hancock starter Hunter Bendele with two outs in the third inning. He gave up a run in the fifth, and that was all. Lopez worked a hitless sixth.
Weather permitting, the Bulldogs will host first-place Moorpark (4-1 WSC North at press time) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Baez kept it simple against the Oxnard hitters. "Fastballs low and away in the strike zone," he said with a smile. The plan worked. Baez struck out the side in the ninth and caught the last two batters looking after hitting Jose Parga on a one-out pitch.
"My offense scoring four runs (in the eighth) made it a lot easier on me."
After McLean's RBI hit, Hancock caught a break when Oxnard second baseman Daniel Cabral mis-played a potential inning-ending double play ball. The Bulldogs scored their last three runs of the inning after Oxnard's only error.
Ray went 4-for-5 with two doubles and was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. He led off the Hancock half of the second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings with a base hit and scoring every time.
Besides Ray's work, "Our bullpen guys did a great job of coming in and shutting it down," said Hancock coach Chris Stevens.
"When they come in and do a job like that, it keeps it from being an insurmountable margin to overcome, and four runs is not an insurmountable margin."
Consecutive two-out, two-base throwing errors by Hancock third baseman Trevor Garcia led to four unearned runs off Bendele. Oxnard scored a run on each error, then singles by Mark Hernandez and Austin Tarazon brought in the other two.
"Hunter threw great," said Stevens, but the errors gave Oxnard a boost. Garcia did save a run in the sixth when he snared a line drive for the second out of the inning and doubled off Salud Martinez with a throw to second base for the third.
Hancock out-hit Oxnad 13-4. The Bulldogs got runners on base in all of Oxnard starter Shane Flanigam's six innings of work, and Hancock gradually got back into contention after the Condors' four-run first.
Then the Bulldogs took control with that four-run eighth.
"We just stuck to the plan, waited for a good pitch to hit, waited for the fastball," said Ray.
McLean drove in three runs. His other RBIs came on a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a ground out in the sixth. He plated Ray both times. Hancock lead-off batter Travis Welker had two hits and two RBIs.
Softball
Hancock 13, Glendale 5 (5 innings, run rule)
Mackenzie Caspian hit a three-run home run in the first inning and sent the Bulldogs (4-7) on their way to a non-conference win over the Vaqueros at Hancock.
The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the eight-run rule.
Caspian went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs. Hancock first baseman Zaiden Bakke had three hits and three runs driven in. Shaylyn Coy (3-for-3) and Jayden Andrade (2-for-3) both knocked in two Hancock runs.
Alexis Porter pitched a complete game to get the win.
Orcutt Academy wins twice
WOODLAND HILLS - The Spartans ran their season record to 6-0, defeating Woodland Hills Taft 6-2 and edging Los Angeles Immaculate Heart 1-0 at the Lincoln Classic at Taft High School.
Arianna Flores pitched the distance for the Spartans against Taft. She allowed one hit. Both runs against her were unearned. Contreras struck out seven and walked four.
Danica Black had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Shawnie Flores also scored twice. Bailey Moskowitz made her debut for the Spartans by driving in a run and scoring a run.
Shawnie Flores pitched a complete game shutout as Orcutt edged Immaculate Heart. Contreras drove in Black, who had two hits again, with the only run of the game.
Giselle Calderon, an All-Ocean League First Team basketball player, had a hit in her softball debut with the Spartans.
Track
Bakersfield College Relays
BAKERSFIELD - Hancock College's Davina Valerio won twice at this event at Bakersfield College.
Valerio won the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches and won the pole vault at 9-11 1/2.
Running in 80-degree weather, Hancock's Michele Marceleno finished third in the 00 meters (2 minutes, 52 seconds) and the 1,500 (5:47).
Hancock's woman's 4x400 relay team finished second. The Bulldogs' Yadira Castellano finished third in 1:07.01 in the 400.
The Bulldogs' men's 4x100 relay team of Letarian Brandon, Eddie Carbello, Nathan Pacheco and Luis Soto finished third in 52.0. Kevin Lopez finished fourth at 122-1 in the javelin, and Brandon placed fourth in 11.57 in the open 100.
"I'm happy with our results," said Hancock College coach Louie Quintana.
Maurice Green Invitational
WESTLAKE VILLAGE - The Righetti girls 4x100 relay team won in meet record time, and Righetti sophomore Rayann Booker defended her meet 100 meters title at Oaks Christian High School.
The Warriors' quartet of Kameah Tell, Rayann Booker, Kailani Cabanting and Reann Booker won the 4x100 relay in 49.52 seconds. Rayann Booker ran to a win in 12.18 in the 100.