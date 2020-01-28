Hancock baseball: Bulldogs using new-age tactics in 2020

Just because Chris Stevens is entering his 19th season in charge of Hancock College's baseball program it doesn't mean he's done evolving as a coach.
This year, for instance, Stevens will employ a new-age tactic that has spread through the major leagues.
Stevens, the coach says, will use an 'opener' on a consistent basis this year instead of employing the traditional starting pitcher.
"Our guy who will open up the game will only go two innings," Stevens said. "We're going to fill in behind him. Hitters, and this has been proven, get better as they see the same guy. We're trying to avoid that. We're trying to get our pitchers to maybe go one time through a lineup and then they're out, maybe two.
"We don't want any one hitter to see any one pitcher more than three at-bats."
Stevens says that major league analytics has been at the junior college level for a while and continues to grow, though it's difficult to chart and analyze everything with a three-man staff that includes himself, Scott Nickason and new pitching coach Alex Frapart.
"We have offensive jobs or defensive goals and those are based on analytics," Stevens said. "We have pitching goals that our pitchers are trying to strive for. We're not as detailed as a major league club, they have people that work full-time on analytics and we're a staff of three, we don't have that resource.
"But analytics come into play and we definitely use it."
The defense
Stevens says the Bulldogs are strong up the middle defensively, with freshman Tommy Herrera, a Santa Maria grad, winning the starting catcher job.
Jeffrey Ray, a sophomore from Lompoc, will start at second and Travis Welker, from Santa Ynez, is another sophomore who will start at short. Ray and Welker can play either middle infield position.
"I think we're really strong up the middle," Ray said. "Ever since last year, me and Welker have been solid. He can be at short and I can be at second or I can play short and he can take second. We're solid either way. That's one of our stronger areas.
"It's going to help our defense with us being captains and leaders."
Welker says the biggest trend he's seen from the team, especially the defense, is a group that "trusts the process."
"The guys realize that it's about putting in the work every day and, maybe we won't see results immediately, but putting in the work is what brings the success in the end," Welker said.
Pitching
Though the Bulldogs will employ a modern pitching staff, they still have plenty of arms. Stevens says Trevor Garcia, a sophomore from Santa Maria, will take up more than his fair share.
"He's definitely our No. 1 guy. He will probably absorb most of the innings this year," Stevens said of Garcia. "He proved himself on the mound last year as a freshman and we're looking for a big year out of him."
Stevens notes that his staff doesn't strike out many batters, putting even more importance on his defense.
Garcia is comfortable with the guys playing behind him. Garcia led the Bulldogs in innings with over 81 last year. He had a 2.53 ERA and went 4-4.
He struck out 65 batters.
"There were times where I thought I could've been better, but overall I thought my performance was exceptional," Garcia said. "I wasn't too surprised of how many innings I had and how well I did. I just went to every game thinking it was a brand-new game."
Though Garcia surely had a lifetime best in innings last year, he didn't take much time away from the game. He's been grinding since the fall in hopes of another big season in 2020.
"Every day. Long toss, weight room, swimming, running. Anything to get me stronger and get me to that next level," Garcia said.
Another plus for Garcia: He'll have his high school catcher behind the plate in Herrera.
"It makes me feel more comfortable because he's caught me his whole high school career. Me and Tommy are always on the same page with pitches and I always know what he can do, I'm not afraid to throw a ball in the dirt. I know he's gonna block it," Garcia said.
Offense
The Bulldogs return three of their top six hitters from last year in Ray, Welker and Mike McLean. Ray was second on the team last year with 37 hits. He batted .262 on the season with 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs. He led the team with 31 runs. Welker scored 20 runs a year ago.
Garcia can also hit a little bit, batting .247 last year with 20 hits, three doubles and seven RBIs.
Last season Hancock batters struck out nearly twice as many times as they drew free passes, striking out 321 times in 39 games with 166 walks on the year.
The team hit .251 as a group with a .352 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .365.
The others sophomores on the team are Luis Martinez (Arizona Millenium), Alex Castellanos (Righetti), Evan Kling (Dos Pueblos), Anthony Garcia (Pioneer Valley) and Benji Gonzales (Cabrillo).
This year's roster includes freshmen Anthony Lopez (Cabrillo), Nate Mitchell (Atascadero), Matt Gonzales (Cabrillo), Ricky Iniguez (Nipomo), Jacob Ruley (Bakersfield Stockdale), Dylan Howell (Las Vegas Faith Lutheran), CJ Jaramillo (Las Vegas Faith Lutheran), RJ Clayton (Righetti), Joe Hernandez (Righetti), Craig Oliver (Canada), Ben Bergonzine (Kelso Washington), Kalub Ramirez (Lompoc), Miles Enos (St. Joseph), Ricardo Rodriguez (Nipomo), Michael Tackett (St. Joseph), Nick Ahedo (Lompoc), Chris Cervantes (St. Joseph), Kadin Byrne (Arroyo Grande) and James Gilmet (Arroyo Grande).
Hancock opens its home slate Tuesday with a game against the College of the Sequoias at 2 p.m.
