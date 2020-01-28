Hancock baseball: Bulldogs using new-age tactics in 2020

"He's definitely our No. 1 guy. He will probably absorb most of the innings this year," Stevens said of Garcia. "He proved himself on the mound last year as a freshman and we're looking for a big year out of him."

Stevens notes that his staff doesn't strike out many batters, putting even more importance on his defense.

Garcia is comfortable with the guys playing behind him. Garcia led the Bulldogs in innings with over 81 last year. He had a 2.53 ERA and went 4-4.

He struck out 65 batters.

"There were times where I thought I could've been better, but overall I thought my performance was exceptional," Garcia said. "I wasn't too surprised of how many innings I had and how well I did. I just went to every game thinking it was a brand-new game."

Though Garcia surely had a lifetime best in innings last year, he didn't take much time away from the game. He's been grinding since the fall in hopes of another big season in 2020.

"Every day. Long toss, weight room, swimming, running. Anything to get me stronger and get me to that next level," Garcia said.

Another plus for Garcia: He'll have his high school catcher behind the plate in Herrera.