How would Josh Rodriguez describe the past three years?
Well, in a few words.
"Injuries, surgeries and COVID," Rodriguez said.
The Guadalupe native and former Righetti High wrestling star has been challenged, battered and bruised.
But, somehow, that journey has only made him stronger.
Rodriguez finished second at the U.S. Open last month in Las Vegas, competing at 61 kilograms. That earned him a spot in this weekend's USA World Team Trials to be held in Coralville, Iowa. Rodriguez will begin competition on Saturday.
If he wins there, he's on to the Final X competition to be held June 3 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. If he triumphs in Stillwater, Rodriguez will be on the U.S. team for the upcoming World Championships, scheduled for September in Serbia.
All of these competitions are stepping stones toward the ultimate goal of competing for the United States in the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris.
"This has always been my goal: To be a world and Olympic champion," Rodriguez said. "It's been a long journey. Looking back at the last three years, it's been injuries, surgeries and COVID. It's been a weird three years. It's been a challenge to stay motivated and maintain my goals. That's been a tough process."
Now that Rodriguez is on the other end of that long three-year journey, he sees the beauty in the struggle.
"Looking back at all the work I've done mentally, physically and spiritually, it's all adding up now," Rodriguez said. "It's been a goal of mine and now that it's finally here, it's about going out and doing it. I have all the skills and abilities, all the support from my family, friends, coaches and partners.
"All the hard work has been done, now it's about going out there and making it happen."
Rodriguez had ACL surgery on his knee and surgery to repair an injury to his labrum in his shoulder.
"Those surgeries came back-to-back, in the same year," Rodriguez said. "It was kind of ironic with the timing because it was during COVID. There wasn't anything going on at that time so it was perfect for me to get these surgeries, heal and then toward the end of the pandemic I had to sit out a little bit.
"That whole time I was working on myself, physically and mentally, spiritually. I was making sure that when it was my time to return, I was ready in all aspects of my life."
Wrestling is life for Rodriguez and his family. His father Angel has been involved with youth and high school wrestling for years and both his older brother Anthony and younger brother Matthew have wrestled at elite levels. Josh was there to see Matthew's thrilling run to the state final earlier this year.
Josh Rodriguez lives in State College, Pennsylvania, where he's a member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club as a resident athlete. He trains, coaches and does whatever else wrestling asks of him on a daily basis.
Rodriguez says dealing with injuries amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has allowed him to adjust his outlook on his wrestling career and just about everything else in his life.
"I got to reevaluate and step back," Rodriguez said. "I got to look at the big picture. I was hurt, broken down. I asked myself, 'Do I even belong in this sport any more? Is this still my journey?' But, like I said, I have a lot of great supporters, my family, my dad. I have my faith in God. The focus was to stay positive and take this as an opportunity to grow and strengthen my abilities.
"It definitely wasn't easy, but I had a lot of support to help me through this process."
Angel Rodriguez says he and his son were both baptized when Josh was home in Guadalupe recently and the family has leaned on its faith over the last few years.
"I'm extremely proud of what Josh is doing," Angel said. "He has a calling and wrestling is part of the journey. He’s seeking to be an Olympian and trying to be the very best. I think one of the best things Josh can do is set the bar higher for local athletes. If people see what he’s able to do, it can help them believe that they can do these things. Josh is really driven and focused, he's motivated."
Angel says Josh is also selfless.
"He's been willing to practice with Righetti athletes, whether it is (state finalist) Dominic (Mendez) or Jeremy (Oani)," Angel Rodriguez said. "That says a lot about who he is. He's not only wanting to strengthen himself, but our entire area as well. We love him and support him, we back him just like all my sons."
On the mat, Rodriguez has also benefited from moving up weight classes, where doesn't have to worry about cutting weight constantly. Rodriguez was a star at Righetti, where he finished second in the state at 112 pounds as a junior and was fourth at 126 pounds as a senior. He then spent five years wrestling for North Dakota State, finishing up his college career in 2017. He was a three-time NCAA national qualifier with the Bison and the 2015 NCAA West Region Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Rodriguez has since joined the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club that's associated with Penn State in State College. The club allows elite wrestlers to live and train in Central Pennsylvania at the club's Olympic Regional Training Center.
Rodriguez has two practices a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, working on technique and lifting in the morning and mostly wrestling in the afternoon.
"It's mostly wrestling based," Rodriguez said of his training. "That's six days a week. Then we have recovery on two of those days. That's how the week goes, two-a-days every day. We focus on recovery a lot. If I'm not practicing, I'm doing maintenance work on my shoulder and my knees. Everything I do is focused on getting me to be a better wrestler on that mat.
"There's no secret to it, it's about technique and wrestling."
Rodriguez says he walks around about seven pounds above his weight class but after practice he's only about two pounds above his class.
"I'm diligent and mindful of what I put in my body," Rodriguez said. "I do have some room to eat something good once in a while. I love Mexican food, we have a good authentic Mexican place out here so I'll get some tacos or a burrito. It's just a balance, being a week out I'm pretty disciplined, eating clean and drinking lots of water."